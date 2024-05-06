Prepare for the Bold and Candid Talk Show "Dra. Nancy" produced by Cisneros Media and hosted by Nancy Alvarez: A Revolution in Understanding Family, Couples, and Sexuality

reVolver Podcasts Gets Serious about Talk Shows

DALLAS, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to dive headfirst into the captivating world of human relationships as reVolver Podcasts proudly announces the launch of a groundbreaking talk show featuring none other than the illustrious Nancy Alvarez. In this riveting series produced by Cisneros Media, titled "Doctora Nancy," audiences will be treated to an enlightening exploration of family dynamics, couples' challenges, and the often-taboo subject of sexuality.

Drawing from her vast expertise as a licensed clinical psychologist, sexologist, and family therapist, Nancy Alvarez brings forth an unparalleled blend of professionalism, candor, and compassion. Through face-to-face case studies, she will unravel the complexities of human relationships, offering invaluable insights and guidance to her eager audience.

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, expresses his enthusiasm for this exciting collaboration, stating, "Nancy's ability to tackle sensitive topics with grace and authenticity is truly commendable. We are thrilled to welcome her show to the reVolver family and confident that Doctora Nancy will resonate with audiences far and wide."

Nancy Alvarez's multifaceted career spans decades, marked by noteworthy achievements in music, television, and psychology. From her early days as a celebrated singer in Michel Camilo's band to her pioneering work as a television producer and host, she has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to fostering understanding and growth within individuals and communities.

With a distinguished background in clinical psychology and sex therapy, Nancy Alvarez has earned accolades for her insightful contributions to the field. Her previous ventures, including the acclaimed talk show "Quien Tiene La Razón" produced by Cisneros Media, have solidified her reputation as a trailblazer in the realm of mental health and wellness.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Nancy Alvarez is a prolific writer and advocate, lending her voice to various publications and organizations dedicated to promoting psychological well-being and sexual health.

"We are thrilled to make our successful talk shows available in podcast format, this allows to expand our reach and present our content in a different way to a whole new audience" commented Jonathan Blum President of Cisneros Media

Prepare to be captivated, enlightened, and inspired as Nancy Alvarez takes center stage in, "Doctora Nancy." Stay tuned for the premiere episode, where she promises to challenge norms, ignite conversations, and empower audiences to embrace the full spectrum of human experience.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com.

About reVolver Podcasts: reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Pandora, iHeart Radio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information about the company visit www.revolverpodcasts.com

About Cisneros Media: Cisneros Media is a story developer and premium content producer of a range of genres, from live–action to animation. Its platforms, including Venevision – Venezuela's leading TV network – its PayTv Channels and its Digital Platforms (VenevisionPlay, VePlus, Novelisima & MasTalk) reach over 50 million subscribers. Cisneros Media Distribution showcases a robust global footprint, delivering more than 30,000 hours of entertainment content. Mobius.Lab, its non–fiction division, has grown to serve domestic and international audiences, with awarded short– form content for every platform.

