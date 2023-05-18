Prepare For Warm Weather and Outdoor Adventures with Summer Essentials for Pets, Courtesy of American Pet Products Association Members

STAMFORD, Conn., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer right around the corner, the American Pet Products Association (APPA) is sharing the latest products for summer weather and seasonal travel. From outdoor toys to travel essentials, APPA is ensuring pet owners have everything they need to beat the summer heat.

"According to the 2023-2024 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 66% of U.S. households own a pet. With that will come an increase in demand for products to help pet owners make the most out of the summer season with their pets," said APPA President and CEO Peter Scott. "Make sure your pets are ready for the summer months ahead by exploring some of the latest products on the market made by APPA members."

Read on for a list of the best summer and travel products for pets and pet owners, courtesy of APPA members:

Travel Essentials – Vacationing with pets has never been easier with travel must-haves that prepare you for every adventure. Bring your pet along for the ride with the Van Ness Pets Calm Carrier or Travel Cat The "Navigator" Convertible Cat Backpack . For long road trips, lay the Pet Parents® Pawtect® Blanket in your car to absorb liquid in case of unexpected accidents and utilize a Pet House Car Air Freshener to eliminate odors along the way. Pack a JoJo Modern Pets Pet Travel First Aid Kit for emergencies with essentials that address common pet injuries, and for summer beach trips, grab the EzyDog DFD X2 Boost , a streamlined dog life jacket featuring superior flotation and natural swim ergonomics. Pure and Natural Pet Grooming & Cleansing Pet Wipes are the perfect solution for a quick clean-up while you're on the go, and Liquid-Vet Flea & Tick+ is a great way to protect your pet during peak pest season.

Travel Bowls – Make mealtime on the go simple with travel bowls perfect for trips with your pet. The Petsport Clip-A-Bowl Silicone Travel Bowl folds up for easy storage and expands to give your pet a drink or a quick bite to eat. Pack a snack for your pet with the Pet Parents® Forager® Bowl – a washable snuffle bowl that cinches to transport treats easily.

Summer Treats – Give your pet a taste of summer with delicious and nutritious treats. Try Yak9 Strawberry Cheese Chews for a seasonally flavored yak cheese chew. Beat the summer heat with frozen treats like Northwest Naturals Frozen Bones , Brutus Bone Broth Brothcicles and JoJo Modern Pets Recyclable Freezable Ice Cream Cone .

Walking Accessories – Bring your pet along for your next summer adventure with walking accessories that keep them happy, safe and secure. Consider investing in quality leashes, collars or harnesses such as Yellow Dog Design's Elements 2.0 waterproof collar and lead set, Heather's Heroes The Sidekick or The Dynamic Duo , Travel Cat's "The Day Tripper" Perfect Adjustable H-Style Cat Harness & Bungee Leash Set and the Apple Leather curli Clasp Vest Harness . Keep your walk hands free with Juno Dog Co's Doggy Dash Pack to store treats and waste bags or the Petsport Duty Calls Leash Waste Bag Dispenser for waste bag storage with a leash attachment. Level up your training sessions with Stashios Stash & Dash , a portable treat dispenser that clips to belts, pockets or leashes for easy access on walks.

Calming Products – Summer travel can be a stressful time for pets. Explore the latest calming products like Zesty Paws Calming Bites ™ and Liquid-Vet Calm & Content with formulas for both cats and dogs. For additional calming solutions, check out bSerene's Calming Collection or The Calmer Canine Anxiety Treatment System . Stashios Soothing Saucer® provides another great method for reducing anxiety that promotes licking, which can be self-soothing for pets.

Summer Toys & Home Products – Elevate playtime with toys designed for the summer season. Try OSCAR Dog Toys for a great game of fetch, featuring treat dispensers and weather, abrasion and dirt-repelling materials. For hot summer days by the pool, check out Jazwares Pets Wham-O Frisbee Floatsbee or Pets Super Ball 3-in-1 Tire with a tire-shaped treat puzzle and Groovy Grip SuperBall for additional performance play. Or, bring a taste of summer into your home with Jazwares Pets Squishmallows Maui Pineapple Bolster Pet Bed.

