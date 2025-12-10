PrePass Drives Growth and Compliance Innovation with Strategic Acquisition of FleetDrive 360

Unified Platform Strengthens PrePass' 30+ Year Leadership in Safety, Efficiency, and Regulatory Compliance

PHOENIX, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrePass®, the leader in integrated weigh-station bypass, toll payment, safety, and compliance solutions, today announced the acquisition of FleetDrive 360, a provider of FMCSA and DOT compliance technology for fleets.

By integrating FleetDrive 360's AI-driven compliance platform, PrePass will deliver a unified compliance and safety ecosystem, replacing the spreadsheets, disconnected portals, and websites fleets traditionally rely on just to stay operational. The enhanced PrePass platform brings together bypass, tolling, safety insights, and now automated compliance management, giving carriers a single, trusted partner across the entire regulatory lifecycle.

"Compliance has become increasingly complex, demanding time and resources that can strain even the most experienced fleets," said Chris Murray, President of PrePass. "Bringing FleetDrive 360 into PrePass gives carriers the confidence and efficiency they need to stay compliant and stay on the road. By integrating advanced compliance technology with the PrePass portfolio, we're delivering a unified platform that reduces risk, cuts costs, and helps fleets focus on running their business."

With more than 30 years of proven expertise in the commercial motor carrier regulatory space, PrePass is uniquely positioned to raise the bar on compliance innovation. Guided by its mission of improving the safety and efficiency of the nation's highways, PrePass offers an integrated platform rooted in deep, long-standing relationships with enforcement agencies, over a billion safe bypasses, and a long-standing reputation as the industry's most reliable safety partner.

This acquisition strengthens PrePass' ability to help carriers navigate complex regulatory requirements with speed and accuracy, reducing administrative burden, improving safety performance, and supporting operational resilience in a tightening enforcement environment. It further enhances these capabilities through centralized reporting and advanced analytics, empowering carriers with deeper visibility and more informed decision-making.

"Joining PrePass allows us to deliver even more value to the fleets we serve," said Kevin Thompson, CEO of FleetDrive 360. "Carriers want compliance to be simpler, faster, and more predictable, and together we're giving them exactly that. By uniting our technology platform with trusted PrePass solutions, we're making it easier for fleets to stay compliant, protect their drivers, and keep trucks on the road."

Advanced Tools Designed to Solve Fleets' Most Persistent Compliance Challenges

FleetDrive 360's technology automates driver qualification file management, drug and alcohol clearinghouse compliance, real-time safety monitoring, and provides proactive alerts, addressing the compliance pain points that most often lead to violations, downtime, or out-of-service orders.

Together, PrePass and FleetDrive 360 will deliver more intelligent, more efficient, and safer operations for fleets of all sizes, backed by the industry's most comprehensive compliance and safety network.

Deepens Alliance Commitment to Advancing Safety and Efficiency Innovation

As the nonprofit public–private partnership providing the PrePass Program, the PrePass Safety Alliance sees tremendous value in this acquisition as a continuation of its efforts to improve highway safety and efficiency. The addition of FleetDrive 360 into the PrePass family of brands aligns directly with that mission, expanding the tools available to carriers and agencies alike. Together, we are building a more connected, compliant, and efficient future for commercial transportation.

About PrePass

PrePass® is North America's most utilized and technologically advanced weigh station bypass and toll payment platform. As the only provider to offer bypass and electronic toll payment service on one device, PrePass technology helps fleets regain control of their toll costs, eliminate toll violations, and automatically identify and resolve disputes. PrePass is the only preclearance system developed, owned, and operated in the United States of America. That's why more than 100,000 fleets subscribe to over 800,000 commercial vehicles to PrePass services. Learn more at PrePass.com.

About PrePass Safety Alliance

PrePass Safety Alliance is a nonprofit public-private partnership of state agencies and trucking industry leaders devoted to the safe, secure, and efficient use of North America's highway system. Through widespread deployment of PrePass® advanced technologies—including the PrePass Mobile App—the Alliance works to increase safety compliance while saving motor carriers time, fuel, and money. To date, the Alliance has invested over $1 billion to deploy services that improve safety, reduce emissions, and preserve highway infrastructure. Learn more at www.prepassalliance.org.

