PrePass Mobile App Launches in Maine, Expanding Service Across the Northeast

New Bypass Service Gives Carriers Faster Routes, Fuel Savings, and Enhanced Safety

PHOENIX, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrePass Safety Alliance, the nonprofit public-private partnership advancing commercial vehicle safety and efficiency, today announced the launch of the PrePass® weigh station bypass Mobile App in Maine — expanding the PrePass network into its 46th jurisdiction.

Five new PrePass-equipped weigh station sites along the I-95 corridor now allow qualified commercial trucks to bypass at highway speeds, reducing delays, saving fuel, and supporting the efficient flow of freight. The new sites include:

Kittery SB

Old Town SB

Pittsfield NB

Sidney SB

York NB

The PrePass Mobile App securely communicates a truck's safety and credential information to participating weigh and inspection facilities, providing drivers with a simple "bypass" or "pull in" instruction on their mobile device before reaching the station. This deployment, made possible through collaboration with the Maine State Police Troop K Commercial Vehicle Enforcement division, enhances the state's ability to focus inspections on higher-risk carriers while allowing safe trucks to stay moving.

"This launch marks a significant milestone for PrePass and for the trucking industry across New England," said Mark Doughty, President & CEO, PrePass Safety Alliance. "Every minute at a weigh station matters. With PrePass in Maine, safe carriers can keep moving while enforcement has better tools to identify and focus on higher-risk vehicles. It's a solution that delivers value for every part of the highway system. Fleets save time and fuel, Troop K strengthens its safety mission, and goods move more efficiently across a vital Northeast freight corridor."

Building on that commitment to safe and efficient highways, PrePass adds an important layer of visibility for enforcement while supporting the state's freight economy. In Maine, that work is led by Troop K which includes sworn State Troopers responsible for enforcing federal and state size and weight regulations, along with civilian motor-carrier inspectors who conduct safety audits and compliance reviews of Maine based motor carriers.

"The integration of PrePass systems keeps Maine moving forward leveraging technology to make our roadways and industry partners safer," added Lieutenant Randall Keaten of the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit.

With the addition of Maine, PrePass now offers weigh station bypass opportunities at more than 584 locations across North America, continuing the Alliance's mission to improve highway safety and efficiency through innovation and data-driven enforcement.

About PrePass Safety Alliance

PrePass Safety Alliance is a nonprofit public-private partnership of state agencies and trucking industry leaders devoted to the safe, secure, and efficient use of North America's highway system. Through widespread deployment of PrePass® advanced technologies—including the PrePass Mobile App—the Alliance works to increase safety compliance while saving motor carriers time, fuel, and money. To date, the Alliance has invested over $1 billion to deploy services that improve safety, reduce emissions, and preserve highway infrastructure. Learn more at www.prepassalliance.org.

About PrePass

PrePass® is the leading provider of weigh station bypass and toll payment services in North America. Operated by the PrePass Safety Alliance, PrePass helps carriers improve safety and efficiency, now including more than one billion safe bypasses and over $6 billion in estimated savings for fleets. Learn more at www.prepass.com.

