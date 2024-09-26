Preply Report Says 83% of Gen Z Choose Money Over Love

Global Survey of the Aspirations and Lifestyle Trends of 5400 Young People

83% of Gen Z will hold off on having serious romantic relationships to focus on their careers and financial stability; 81% say having kids isn't a top priority.

80% of Gen Zs don't enjoy shopping for clothes and other material items. They'd rather watch TV or play video games.

67% of Gen Z want their jobs to be meaningful and make them happier.

61% of all respondents say achieving financial stability is their primary ambition in life.

54% of all respondents actively use AI assistants, with Gen Z leading at 59% compared to 50% of Millennials.

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading language learning marketplace & Duolingo competitor, Preply, today announced the results of a global, cross-generational study of 5,400 Gen Zs and Millennials, "Aspirations, AI, and Learning Habits: A Comprehensive Guide". The study, conducted across Europe, Asia, and North and South America, provides unique insights into how young professionals navigate the ever-changing technological, social, and economic landscapes.

Financial Stability is a Top Priority

The survey found that 61% of respondents, regardless of age, ranked financial security as one of their top three life goals—outpacing other ambitions such as spending time with family and improving physical health. Argentina, Japan, and South Korea topped the list for countries prioritizing financial stability, with Millennials slightly more focused (64%) than Gen Z (59%).

Career aspirations also reflected this trend, with 66% of respondents highlighting financial stability as a key goal, followed by work-life balance and professional skill development. Respondents from the U.S., Germany, and Japan were particularly inclined toward improving professional skills, and those from Argentina, Mexico, and Turkey showed a stronger entrepreneurial spirit, with 40% expressing a desire to start businesses.

Gen Z's Workplace Mantra - Happiness and Inspiration Before Advancement

One recent survey claimed Gen Z wasn't prepared for the workforce, but perhaps the workforce isn't prepared for Gen Z. 68% surveyed say they want their job to be meaningful and to make them happy, and 56% say their career path has been inspired by personal interests and passions.

What employers need to take note of is how Gen Z's work-related ambitions differ from previous generations. Though 62% of respondents say financial stability is most important, work-life balance ranks second at 46%, ahead of focusing on career advancement. Only 34% have prioritized getting recognition for their work and 33% are focused on developing their professional skills. More Gen Zs would rather start their own business (30%) than get promoted (26%).

Gen Z's Frugal, Couch Potato Lifestyle

Gen X's aerobics and shop-till-you-drop lifestyle is decidedly out as Gen Z gets more comfortable on the couch, a practical attitude towards purchases. Gen Z favors watching movies or TV (36%), music (34%), and video games (31%) while getting out of the house to travel (27%), exercise or play sports (26%), or go shopping (20%) aren't as important.

When they do shop, Gen Z strives to shop at local businesses (45%) and buy brands that support social justice causes (41%). However, their focus on value and savings is stronger. 63% aim to buy more long-lasting products and services. Additionally, 60% look for more ways to purchase similar items for less, and 57% take more actions to reduce spending.

AI and ChatGPT Part of Daily Life at Work and Beyond

Artificial intelligence (AI), especially tools like ChatGPT, has become integral in daily life, with 54% of respondents actively using AI assistants. Gen Z leads the charge, with 59% using AI tools, compared to 50% of Millennials. The adoption of AI is most prevalent in Turkey (61%), Spain, Poland, and Argentina, while the U.S. (46%) and Japan (41%) lag behind. Moreover, 25% of men are currently learning to use AI tools, compared to 19% of women.

While 33% use AI tools for work-related tasks, other uses include fact-finding (34%), language translation (34%), getting recommendations (31%), and creating content (29%). The growing use of AI mirrors a broader shift in how younger generations access information, learn, and acquire new skills.

Foreign Language Learning on the Rise

Another notable trend from the survey is the growing appetite for foreign language learning, with 73% of respondents reporting proficiency in at least one foreign language. However, countries like the U.S. (42%) and Japan (46%) have lower proficiency rates. English remains the most popular language to learn, followed by French. The survey also found that 53% of respondents are currently engaged in language learning, with Turkey and Poland leading the charge in broadening their linguistic horizons.

Dr. Melissa Baese-Berk, a professor of linguistics and a language expert at Preply, commented on the findings: "The rise in AI skills and foreign language learning is no surprise. Both are transferable skills that will be valuable across economies. As the workplace continues to evolve, the demand for practical, hands-on learning experiences remains essential."

Survey Methodology

Preply conducted this cross-generational survey with 5,400 people across the U.S., Germany, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, Korea, and Turkey in June 2024. The margin of error is +/- 2%.

