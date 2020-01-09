Preqin and S&P Global Market Intelligence Announce Strategic Collaboration

This collaboration will provide professionals investing in private markets with access to a wider range of differentiated datasets in an integrated platform. S&P Global Market Intelligence's offering is central to the work of the financial and investment community, while Preqin's offering provides in-depth analysis of the alternative asset classes. The linking and integration of the data and analytics from both platforms will create an end-to-end workflow solution for capital raising, deal origination, due diligence, and market research.

"We are excited to announce this important collaboration with S&P," said Ayo Akindele, Preqin's Global Head of Partnerships. "Financial operatives recognise the increasing significance private capital plays in today's global market. Working together like this means we will be able to provide significant additional value to the process and save time for both buy-side & sell-side players across public and private market by making data and intelligence more easily accessible. This integration is another step toward our mission of making sure that Preqin's industry-leading data is the standard and reference for all market participants, and that our clients can access this best-in-class data when assessing opportunities across any market."

"As we see more market demand for coverage in the private capital market, this collaboration will enable us to provide our customers a comprehensive and deeper set of fund-level and venture capital insights in an integrated way," said JP O'Sullivan, Managing Director of Financial Institutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Preqin is widely recognized as the market standard for data and analytics in this space and we look forward to working with them to be able to deliver essential insights to our clients across our data feed and desktop solutions."

Preqin Pro tracks over 38,000 alternative asset fund managers and 16,000 institutional investors. Its market-leading datasets contain details of almost 25,000 funds, over 300,000 deals & exits, and benchmarks backed by more than 10,000 fund-level returns records. Preqin Pro delivers the most powerful analytics tools available to help investors and fund managers to actively and efficiently find and evaluate new and existing investment opportunities.

The Market Intelligence platform comprises a desktop offering providing vast market data, deep sector analysis, and sector-focused news to provide insights to investors and deal makers. Its datafeed solutions uses the combined strength of S&P Global Market Intelligence and select third-party vendors to enhance internal analytics, financial portals, CRM, and more.

About Preqin

Preqin is the Home of AlternativesTM, the foremost provider of data, analytics and insights to the alternative assets community. From pioneering rigorous methods of data collection to developing a revolutionary platform, we have committed ourselves to furthering the understanding of alternatives for over 16 years. Through close partnership with our clients, we continuously build innovative tools and mine new intelligence to enable them to make the best decisions every day.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we know that not all information is important—some of it is vital. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help clients track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, understand competitive and industry dynamics, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities globally can gain the intelligence essential to making business and financial decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

