S&P Global Market Intelligence Launches AI Monitor Tool Powered by Visible Alpha Estimates of U.S. Technology Companies

Visible Alpha AI Monitor highlights new themes and revised growth projections as the dynamic, AI-exposed investment landscape maintains strong momentum through 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence today unveiled a comprehensive look into the current state and projected growth of the core publicly-traded companies within the technology and AI industry in the newest version of the Visible Alpha AI Monitor.

The AI Monitor includes consensus estimates across 66 publicly-traded U.S. technology companies. This data was aggregated by leveraging detailed sell-side analyst estimates and analysis of AI-exposed revenues, those revenue line items S&P Global Market Intelligence analysts have identified as likely to see growth from AI, to provide a snapshot of current and projected AI-related revenues for each company. Recent updates to the Monitor unveil key trends and themes as the closely-watched second quarter earnings period wraps up, including:

Optimism around AI-driven revenue growth continues: AI-exposed revenues are projected to grow to nearly $780 billion at the end of 2025 (up from $410B at the end of 2022). Across the universe of companies the AI Monitor tracks, AI-exposed revenue expectations increased a further $40 billion quarter-over-quarter.

AI-exposed revenues are projected to grow to nearly at the end of 2025 (up from at the end of 2022). Across the universe of companies the AI Monitor tracks, AI-exposed revenue expectations increased a further quarter-over-quarter. Dominant players vs. smaller incumbents: In 2023, AI-exposed revenues accounted for 24.5% of total revenues among monitored companies, with 82% coming from the ten largest firms. Outside of the top 10, the remaining stocks have underperformed target estimates year-to-date. In July, smaller companies showed a general uptick in performance relative to the top 10.

In 2023, AI-exposed revenues accounted for 24.5% of total revenues among monitored companies, with 82% coming from the ten largest firms. Outside of the top 10, the remaining stocks have underperformed target estimates year-to-date. In July, smaller companies showed a general uptick in performance relative to the top 10. New additions: As more companies begin to generate AI-exposed revenue and are added to the AI Monitor's universe, the impact on the broader ecosystem remains to be seen.

"With the rapid advancements in AI, it's crucial for decision makers to have a deep understanding of which companies are leading the charge and how these developments are impacting financial performance," said Melissa Otto, Head of TMT Research at Visible Alpha. "With new players emerging, new technology being deployed and broader shifts in the macroeconomic landscape, we believe the AI Monitor serves as an important tool to give investment professionals a holistic picture of the publicly-traded AI space in the U.S."

By analyzing AI-exposed revenues, the tool helps analysts, investment managers and corporate strategists pinpoint potential growth areas within artificial intelligence–critical for assessing AI's potential to transform into measurable growth. As AI's consumer and enterprise use-cases expand, the Visible Alpha AI Monitor will continue to track these developments helping professionals to uncover new growth opportunities or emerging leaders.

To request a copy of the Visible Alpha AI Monitor, please contact [email protected]

