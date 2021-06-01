Prequel Releases "Guided by Love" Effects Collection for Pride Month

Beginning June 1, Prequel app users will be able access five packs of effects, each with multiple variations to choose from. From LGBTQ+ flags and rainbow gradients, to colorful polaroids and retro aesthetics, Prequel users are prompted to tell their personal journey to love and acceptance with the world. The company will also update its app icon for the month of June to include the LGBTQ+ flag with an additional brown and black stripe, bringing visibility to persons of color who often feel excluded from the larger Pride Month narrative.

"As a company, we have spent years learning what drives our audience and with that information, created products that seamlessly fit into their lives and allow them to express themselves in an authentic way," said Timur Khabirov, CEO and Co-founder of Prequel. "Gen-Z is a very socially conscious generation that cares deeply about human rights, the environment, and global issues. We strive to give them the tools they need to get their ideas seen and their voices heard not just during Pride Month, but always."

Founded in 2018 by Timur Khabirov and Serge Aliseenko, in a few short years Prequel has been able to position itself as one of the Top 10 photo and video editing apps in the U.S. With more than 60 million users and an average of 2 million Prequels made a day through social platforms like TikTok and Instagram, Prequel appeals to a wide array of creators including influencers, brands, and celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Billie Eilish and Rihanna. During the pandemic, the app's monthly active users grew 5.7 times, and monthly revenue reached more than $2 million.

To begin using the free "Guided by Love" filter collection today, download Prequel on your iOS or Android devices. To learn more about Prequel, please visit www.prequel.app .

