Presagen Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Innovating a New Model of Healthcare, Enabling Access to Diverse Global Datasets through Its AI Platform

"Presagen's platform connects to clinical networks worldwide, with diverse medical data representing distinct clinical environments and patient demographics to create scalable and unbiased AI products," said Supriya Lala Kundu, Best Practices Research Analyst. "Its novel Federated Learning technique enables its AI algorithms to train using globally distributed data without centralizing it, thus complying with data privacy and security protocols. This decentralized AI training approach minimizes the risk of private patient information movement while still accessing the data locked in clinics to create secure, reliable high-performing AI solutions."

Significantly, the company has adopted a unique social media-like model, termed 'social network for healthcare.' Clinics worldwide can connect to the collaborative network to contribute data securely and privately to create AI healthcare products through AI Open Projects. Contributing data is as simple as 'dragging-and-dropping' to a web application. In return for data and clinical support, clinics receive royalties. Presagen does the rest, including training and optimizing the AI, submitting regulatory approvals, and delivering the AI products to clinics globally through the network. Clinics can freely access the products on-demand to service their patients, who are the ultimate beneficiaries and recipients of the affordable pay-per-use service.

A significant benefit of this approach is democratization. Presagen democratizes AI healthcare, shifting power from large single hospitals or healthcare companies to any clinic, regardless of size or location.

Presagen demonstrates the value of its platform and global network approach with its flagship Life Whisperer products. Life Whisperer is an AI solution that can non-invasively assess embryos to determine the likelihood of pregnancy and genetic abnormalities using microscope images. By boosting the success rates of IVF treatments, Life Whisperer accelerates the time-to-pregnancy and lowers the financial and emotional burden on the patient. Furthermore, it eliminates repeat cycles to create efficiencies and improve standardization within clinics. Life Whisperer is already benefiting patients around the world.

"As Presagen broadens its clinical network, and its AI Open Projects, it also simultaneously expands its network of collaborators and AI-enabled healthcare solutions," noted Kundu. "This method enables it to establish the clinical utility of its existing products and promote brand awareness for subsequent products, positioning it for uninterrupted growth in the global healthcare marketplace."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Presagen

Headquartered in Australia and with offices in San Francisco and London, Presagen is an artificial intelligence (AI) healthcare company focused on building scalable AI products to improve women's healthcare outcomes globally. Presagen changes the way the global medical data is connected to build and deliver affordable, accessible, AI-enabled healthcare products. Its platform, The Social Network for Healthcare, connects a global collaborative network of clinics and their diverse medical data to create scalable and unbiased AI products. Presagen's flagship fertility products are branded Life Whisperer and focus on the application of AI to improve IVF outcomes for couples struggling with fertility. Life Whisperer applications are authorized for sale in two thirds of the global market and are being sold in IVF clinics globally.

