Prescient Announces a Recent Appointment to the Advisory Senior Team

LONDON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient, a biopharma product and portfolio strategy firm, announces the recent appointment of Dr. Luke Solon as a leader in our Advisory business, which helps biopharma clients develop and commercialize assets and brands that resonate in the market and differentiate from the competition.

Dr. Luke Solon, Vice President

Luke joins as a Vice President and Head of our European Advisory business based out of our London office. He also takes the lead in growing our Value and Access Center of Excellence. After studying medicine and working as a doctor in the UK for several years, Luke took on consulting roles at various firms, including McKinsey & Company and recently Strategy&. He has worked across the pharmaceutical value chain, covering multiple therapy areas and geographies. Luke brings deep experience in value and access strategy, portfolio strategy, clinical development strategy, medical affairs strategy, commercial due diligence and life cycle management. He prides himself on his collaborative working style, both with clients and colleagues. In addition to his work at Prescient, Luke is a trustee at Art Against Knives, a UK-based charity that aims to prevent youth violence through creativity, and he was recently working as a part-time doctor to assist in the UK's vaccination program.

"As we continue to expand our presence and bring the best of product strategy advisory to biopharma clients, we are delighted to welcome Luke as a leader in our rapidly growing team," said Dr. Debasish Talukdar, President and Head of Prescient Advisory. "The combination of medical background with market access savviness and strategic advisory experience makes him an invaluable asset to the Advisory team as we bring expertise, experience and evidence together to partner with our clients and deliver impact."

About Prescient

Prescient is a pharma services firm specializing in dynamic decision support and product and portfolio strategy. We partner with our clients to turn science into value by helping them understand the potential of their molecules, shaping their strategic plans and allowing their decision making to be the biggest differentiating factor in the success of their products. When companies partner with Prescient, the molecules in their hands have a greater potential for success than the same science in the hands of their competitors.

Founded in 2007, Prescient is a global firm with six offices across three continents. Our team of more than 250 experts partners with 23 of the top 25 biopharmaceutical companies, the fastest-growing mid-caps and cutting-edge emerging biotechs, including some of the biggest and most innovative brands. More than 80% of our employees hold advanced life sciences degrees, and our teams deliver an impressive depth of therapeutic, clinical and commercial expertise. For more information, please visit www.PrescientHG.com.

