Prescient Edge Launches New Website, Invites National Security Professionals to "Defend Every Domain"

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran-owned, Prescient Edge Corporation (PEC), an innovative, interoperable C5ISR and intelligence technology solutions provider, has redesigned its website, creating a new entry point for national security professionals to join its mission to "defend every domain from the seabed to the stars."

On the revamped PrescientEdge.com, users can find more information about PEC's intelligence, analytical and technical integration services. The easy-to-navigate design provides information on the streamlined solutions PEC provides for its partners and how it offers full-service support for the intelligence community, federal agencies, and the U.S. Armed Forces. Visitors can also learn more about the company's growth trajectory from its relaunch in 2017 to its current standing as a trusted partner across the defense and intelligence sectors.

"Our methods are straightforward: Simplify the process, minimize risk and safeguard the future," said Alexander Granados, Prescient Edge CEO. "We utilize the latest technologies to ensure we solve for today's objectives and tomorrow's challenges to ensure our partners reach their mission-critical objectives. With the new website, we are communicating those capabilities and goals more clearly in a way that is easier for our customers and the general public to understand."

"This new website is more than just a digital update: It's a reflection of Prescient Edge's rapid evolution and commitment to empowering national security professionals," said Dave Grogan, Prescient Edge Managing Director of Intelligence and Security. "This launch aligns our digital presence with the advanced solutions we deliver every day, making it easier for our customers to find the cutting-edge tools they need to defend every domain."

PEC counts the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Space Command and several other government agencies among its clients.

The site's contracting vehicles section highlights several of PEC's key partnerships, including a $357 million deal with GSA to deliver AI/ML services in a multi-tenant environment. In addition, PEC has an SBIR Phase III contract with CBP Air and Marine Operations for maintenance, sustainment and upgrades of the Minotaur Mission System across all their assets. Edge Analytic Solutions (EAS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PEC, also holds a $17 billion IDIQ with DIA SIA 3 to provide analysis, sciences, engineering, analytics enabling and counterintelligence/human intelligence collections across the Defense Intelligence Enterprise (DIE).

Since its restructuring in 2017, PEC has provided innovative support across research, development and engineering as well as intelligence services to provide creative and efficient solutions that guarantee success.

PEC's abilities range from data science analysis to systems integration to C5ISR services. The company also provides intelligence analysis and operational support, including geospatial, scientific and technical analysis, counterintelligence support, and special mission training. The company is rapidly expanding and actively hiring.

The national security leader recently won "Program of the Year" at the 2024 Greater Washington GovCon Awards for its pioneering work with the Navy's vanguard task force dedicated to developing unmanned air, sea and underwater capabilities, Task Force 59 (TF 59).

About Prescient Edge

Prescient Edge Corporation (PEC) is a veteran-owned C5ISR technology and intelligence solutions business dedicated to developing / deploying innovative, AI-driven tools to advance critical national security missions. PEC's team of experts specializes in full-spectrum intelligence analysis, operational support, and unmanned systems coordination to enhance U.S. government initiatives across land, air, sea, and space.

