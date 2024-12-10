Prescient Edge Wins "Program of the Year" for Advancing U.S. Naval AI and Unmanned Systems at The Greater Washington GovCon Awards 2024

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient Edge Corporation (PEC) has been awarded the prestigious "Program of the Year" honor at the Greater Washington GovCon Awards 2024 for its pioneering work with the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) Task Force 59. This accolade recognizes PEC's essential role in advancing the Navy's ability to rapidly integrate unmanned air, sea, and underwater systems using artificial intelligence into maritime operations.

In support of NAVCENT's Task Force 59 (TF 59), established in 2021 to enhance maritime surveillance and operational agility with unmanned assets and platforms, PEC served as the prime integrator coordinating the development and operation of an interconnected framework of over 23 autonomous surface, subsurface, and air systems - positioning TF 59 as the leader in maritime innovation. This partnership between PEC and TF 59 has enhanced the Navy's surveillance and reconnaissance efforts, allowing for more comprehensive monitoring of critical regions using AI-enabled sensors, radars, and cameras.

"Unmanned systems and AI represent the future of national defense and warfare," said Alexander Granados, CEO of Prescient Edge and Edge Analytics. "We are proud to support the U.S. Navy's mission to harness cutting-edge technology to advance maritime security and advance our global security objectives."

Through its work with TF 59 under a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contract, PEC enabled the coordination of nearly 30 multinational exercises. In addition to significantly enhancing U.S. military collaboration with global allies, these exercises demonstrated the effectiveness of delivering networked intelligence to create a shared, real-time understanding of the maritime domain. As a result, additional Navy Fleets and task forces have adopted similar operational goals and standards for using AI to integrate unmanned and manned assets.

In addition to receiving "Program of the Year," PEC was recognized as a finalist for Contractor of the Year in the $75M-$300M category, while CEO Alexander Granados was named a finalist for Executive of the Year.

**About Prescient Edge Corporation**

Prescient Edge Corporation (PEC) is a veteran-owned technology business dedicated to developing innovative, AI-driven intelligence solutions to advance critical national security missions. PEC's team of experts specializes in full-spectrum intelligence analysis, operational support, and unmanned systems coordination to enhance U.S. government initiatives across land, air, sea, and space.

About The Greater Washington GovCon Awards

Founded in 2002 in the shadow of 9/11, the Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards have honored an industry that is vital to our society and its citizens for two decades. The Greater Washington Government Contractor Award is the premier event honoring the leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence of the people and businesses in the region's government contracting community. Presented by NVC and the Professional Services Council (PSC), the Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards winners are announced at an evening gala, which has been dubbed the "Academy Awards of Government Contracting." This unique networking event draws more than 1,000 industry and government leaders.

Media Contact:

Leesa Oberholzer

[email protected]

(732) 397-7806

SOURCE Prescient Edge Corporation (PEC)