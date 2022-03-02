Prescient Healthcare Group Acquires Strategic North

LONDON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient, a biopharma product and portfolio strategy firm, announces the recent acquisition of Strategic North, a global commercial strategy consultancy that partners with a wide range of pharmaceutical companies to help them better understand how their customers make decisions in order to unlock the full potential of their brands.

The transaction will enhance the depth, breadth and value of services offered to the pharmaceutical and biotech clients of both organizations

Strategic North was founded in 2010 and today employs 70 executives out of its offices in the UK. The firm specializes in supporting Global Marketing, New Product Planning and Insight functions in the development of brand value propositions, positioning and messaging, and the rollout of global strategy to affiliates. Once a brand is in market, Strategic North works closely with Global and Regional Marketing teams to ensure that the value proposition continues to resonate and maintain differentiation. The firm continues providing support through clients' annual brand planning processes, ensuring their decisions are evidence-based, value-adding and future-proofed. Central to Strategic North's exceptional brand strategy expertise is its ability to develop deep insight into the behaviors and needs of key stakeholders, including prescribers, payers, patients, providers and advocacy groups.

"Prescient and Strategic North complement each other beautifully. Strategic North's strengths in commercial strategy, brand strategy and stakeholder insights will add depth to Prescient's existing client partnerships and help enhance the value we deliver to Medical, Real-World Evidence, Commercialization and Insights teams," said Jamie Denison-Pender, Prescient CEO. "This integration supports cross-functional teams across the life cycle by helping unlock the full potential of assets from molecule through to brand and ensuring that the voices of the payer, prescriber and patient are central to business decision making."

"We are hugely excited to be joining the Prescient team. Our vision has always been about providing our clients with seamlessly integrated, best-in-class specialist skills and this partnership enables us to do this in an even bigger and better way. Our core objectives for 2022 will be to effectively integrate our respective teams and cultures, expand the Strategic North capability in the US and further differentiate our core service lines by leveraging our combined capabilities," said Steve Padgett, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Strategic North.

About Prescient

Prescient® is a pharma services firm specializing in dynamic decision support and product and portfolio strategy. We partner with our clients to turn science into value by helping them understand the potential of their molecules, shaping their strategic plans and allowing their decision making to be the biggest differentiating factor in the success of their products. When companies partner with Prescient, the molecules in their hands have a greater potential for success than the same science in the hands of their competitors.

Founded in 2007, Prescient has a footprint in eight cities across the US, Europe and Asia. Our team of more than 400 experts partners with 23 of the top 25 biopharmaceutical companies, the fastest-growing mid-caps and cutting-edge emerging biotechs, including some of the biggest and most innovative brands. More than 80% of our employees hold advanced life sciences degrees, and our teams deliver an impressive depth of therapeutic, clinical and commercial expertise.

Prescient has been a portfolio company of Bridgepoint Development Capital since 2021 and Baird Capital since 2017. For more information, please visit: www.PrescientHG.com.



About Strategic North

Strategic North is a healthcare market research and strategy consultancy. We partner with a wide range of global pharmaceutical companies to help them better understand how their customers make decisions – to unlock the full potential of their brands. Our team of research and brand strategy consultants specializes in healthcare internationally. By applying our unique combination of a deep understanding of customer behavior and decision making with our strategic thinking, we aim to drive sustainable brand growth. For more information, please visit: www.StrategicNorth.com.

