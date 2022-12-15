Prescient Healthcare Group Names New CEO

Jamie Denison-Pender moves into corporate development role as Dr. Debasish Talukdar becomes the new Chief Executive Officer.

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient Healthcare Group, a leading biopharma product and portfolio strategy firm, has announced that its founder and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Denison-Pender is becoming the company's Corporate Development Officer and Dr. Debasish Talukdar is assuming the role of Chief Executive Officer.

After founding Prescient in 2007 and growing the firm to nearly 500 employees with ten offices across the US, Europe and Asia, Denison-Pender is moving into a new role focused on corporate development and M&A efforts. He will continue to provide management with support and guidance through his role on the Board of Directors. During his tenure as Chief Executive Officer, Denison-Pender oversaw two rounds of private equity investment; more than 20 consecutive quarters of growth; the acquisition of Strategic North, a specialist provider of brand strategy and research support, in early 2022; and the expansion of Prescient's suite of offerings to provide support to a range of pharma functions, including medical affairs, clinical development, early commercial, global marketing, competitive intelligence and market research.

Talukdar joined Prescient in 2018 and has spent the past five years in senior leadership roles that involved building a highly successful medical affairs practice and further expanding Prescient's global presence. Prior to joining Prescient, he spent a decade with Bain & Company, where he was a leader in the healthcare practice. He has extensive experience advising biopharma leaders on value creation through corporate, business unit, disease area and product-focused strategies. He started his career as a physician and has worked in the US, EU, UK, India and Singapore. He holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta.

"Prescient is at an exciting stage of our journey with our long-term vision fast becoming a reality," said Denison-Pender. "Our exceptionally talented team supports clients across the drug life cycle and we are passionate about the role we play in bringing innovative medicines to patients. I am delighted to hand over the reins to Debasish, whom I respect and admire enormously. I know he will lead Prescient to achieve bigger and better things."

"I am very excited about the opportunity to lead the Prescient team," said Talukdar. "Jamie and the rest of the leadership at Prescient have built a fantastic business defined by enduring partnerships with pharma. We believe that we are shaping something truly special and have a very exciting future ahead of us. We have a strong and differentiated portfolio of offerings that have been honed to deliver long-term client value, making us trusted partners to asset, brand and functional leaders. As the biopharma innovation ecosystem continues to evolve and new operating models emerge, Prescient is optimally positioned to offer insight, intelligence and expertise to help solve pharma's most pressing challenges."

"I have thoroughly enjoyed partnering with Jamie over the past five years and look forward to continuing our collaboration as he transitions to his new role," said Dr. Nicholas Edwards, Chairman. "Debasish is the right leader for the business going forward. His extensive biopharma experience, strong visionary skills and proven ability to drive business growth and performance will help Prescient continue its growth trajectory."

About Prescient

Prescient® is a pharma services firm specializing in dynamic decision support and product and portfolio strategy. We partner with our clients to turn science into value by helping them understand the potential of their molecules, shaping their strategic plans and allowing their decision making to be the biggest differentiating factor in the success of their products. When companies partner with Prescient, the molecules in their hands have a greater potential for success than the same science in the hands of their competitors.

Founded in 2007, Prescient is a global firm with a footprint in 10 cities across three continents. Our team of nearly 500 experts partner with 27 of the top 30 biopharmaceutical companies, the fastest-growing mid-caps and cutting-edge emerging biotechs, including some of the biggest and most innovative brands. More than 70% of our employees hold advanced life sciences degrees, and our teams deliver an impressive depth of therapeutic, clinical and commercial expertise.

Prescient has been a portfolio company of Bridgepoint Development Capital since 2021 and Baird Capital since 2017.

