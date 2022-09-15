Prescient Launches Its Learning and Development Platform

The Prescient Academy creates a culture of lifelong learning and development that enables Prescient team members to grow their skills

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient, a biopharma product and portfolio strategy firm, has announced the launch of its learning and development platform – Prescient Academy.

Developing its staff is a strategic priority for Prescient, and its vision is to empower people to fulfill their potential and enable them to succeed. To this end, the firm has heavily invested in a world-class learning and development platform to elevate the capabilities of its people and become a more dynamic partner to its pharmaceutical clients.

The Prescient Academy will deliver a blend of learning experiences, ranging from in-person workshops delivered across the firm's global offices to virtual or hybrid events and, crucially, a new digital platform with on-demand resources to support learning anytime, anywhere. The platform will enable Prescient team members to access on-demand digital learning from both in-house experts and external faculty; specialist content to expand their capabilities and expertise; a calendar of learning and development events so they can better plan their learning journey; and a dedicated space for social learning, where individuals can pose questions, start debates or upload content, so everyone at Prescient can continually learn from each other.

"It is so exciting to be leading the Learning & Development team as we embed a culture of continuous learning," said Diane Whelan, Director and Head of Learning at Prescient. "Developing people is regarded as one of the strategic levers to help Prescient achieve its ambitious growth objectives and enable us to deliver the very best solutions to our clients. I am proud of the work my team is doing, in collaboration with business leaders and subject matter experts across the firm. The platform we are building will ensure our people have the skills to perform at their very best and accelerate the performance of new joiners."

About Prescient

Prescient® is a pharma services firm specializing in dynamic decision support and product and portfolio strategy. We partner with our clients to turn science into value by helping them understand the potential of their molecules, shaping their strategic plans and allowing their decision making to be the biggest differentiating factor in the success of their products. When companies partner with Prescient, the molecules in their hands have a greater potential for success than the same science in the hands of their competitors.

Founded in 2007, Prescient is a global firm with a footprint in 10 cities across three continents. Our team of more than 500 experts partners with 27 of the top 30 biopharmaceutical companies, the fastest-growing mid-caps and cutting-edge emerging biotechs, including some of the biggest and most innovative brands. More than 80% of our employees hold advanced life sciences degrees, and our teams deliver an impressive depth of therapeutic, clinical and commercial expertise.

Prescient has been a portfolio company of Bridgepoint Development Capital since 2021 and Baird Capital since 2017.

