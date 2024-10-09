Prescott College Announces Revised Curriculum to Enhance Experiential Learning Opportunities

PRESCOTT, Ariz., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescott College has over a half-century of leadership in developing and refining experiential place-based and online educational models that have kept the college at the forefront of institutions seeking to address urgent issues currently facing human societies. Collaborative learning, transdisciplinary studies, and experiential and field-based learning are hallmarks of the Prescott educational experience. Prescott College is proud to announce a transformative curriculum launch emphasizing its long-standing commitment to place-based, collaborative, and regenerative learning.

Prescott College is introducing new opportunities for the 2025/26 academic year that reflect the growing demand for innovative, practice-led transformative education and outcomes-focused skills development, aligning with the College's mission to create a healthy, just, and sustainable world through transdisciplinary, hands-on education.

Curriculum Highlights:

The College offers five undergraduate degree programs, including Field Ecology and Conservation , Adventure Education , Psychology , Critical Social Justice and Solidarity , and Environmental Humanities .

, , , , and . Eight master's programs and one PhD program will provide advanced education in Environmental Studies and Sustainability , Outdoor Leadership , Counseling , and coming soon, the new Master of Arts in Regenerative Design .

, , , and coming soon, the new . New graduate certificates in Entrepreneurial Leadership and undergraduate certificates in Environmental Education and Sustainable Food Systems , will offer students practical skills in emerging fields.

and undergraduate certificates in and , will offer students practical skills in emerging fields. The College is increasing flexibility in its degree programs to make them more accessible, allowing for timely completion and more transdisciplinary opportunities.

"Prescott College has always been at the forefront of experiential and collaborative learning," said President Barbara Morris. "This curriculum regeneration strengthens our commitment to providing an education that is dynamic and responsive to the world's most pressing challenges."

Academic Dean Pavel Cenkl added, "by focusing on programs aligned with our core mission, vision, and history and streamlining our offerings, we can better allocate resources to support student success and expand our leadership in regenerative learning."

Deep Commitment to Hands-On, Place-Based Learning The College will continue its signature approach of integrating academic learning with real-world experiences for both undergraduate and graduate students. For undergrads, Prescott's service-learning and internship programs will remain a core part of the curriculum, ensuring students gain meaningful, practical experience while contributing to their communities. Across all programs, students will be supported to engage directly with human and more-than-human communities in ways that foster empathy, resilience, and a deep connection to place. "Prescott's curriculum is not just in our classes but is apparent across campus and online learners in a vibrant and active learning community," said Dean of Student Affairs, Michelle Relyea.

Dedication to Community and Advocacy The College will continue to create diverse learning environments through distance learning that inspire future leaders to make authentic change in the world.

Preserving Partnerships and Global Learning Opportunities Prescott College will also build on its global campuses and network, offering students opportunities for local as well as international fieldwork and cross-cultural learning. Through collaborations with institutions in Kenya, Mexico, Europe, South America, Asia and around the world, students can engage with diverse ecosystems and communities.

A Vision for the Future Prescott College's new curriculum positions the institution as a national leader in regenerative learning. By focusing on transdisciplinary and transformative education, the College will continue to inspire future leaders to address complex global challenges with creativity, care, and systems thinking.

For more information about Prescott College's new curriculum, visit www.prescott.edu

About Prescott College Founded in 1966, Prescott College is an accredited, private institution in Prescott, Arizona, offering bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees through experiential, collaborative, and transdisciplinary education, creating opportunities for students to effect positive change in education, the environment, and society.

