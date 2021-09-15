Prescryptive Health Partners with CPESN Florida to Bring COVID-19 Rapid Testing and Inventory Management to Pharmacists

Prescryptive's test inventory program gives CPESN Florida pharmacists access to Prescryptive's unparalleled clinical solutions at a lower cost. Pharmacists will be able to deliver tests, vaccines, and manage testing inventory as it's available during the concurrent pressures of the Delta variant surge, the upcoming flu season, and news of a third dose and booster for COVID-19.

"Florida's pharmacists are facing one of the most complicated and high-pressure scenarios for patient care in recent memory, with increased demand for timely services," said Theresa Tolle, Lead Luminary, CPESN Florida. "Prescryptive has proven to be a true partner in helping independent pharmacists improve workflow, scheduling, and reporting, which allows them more time for clinical care."

With Prescryptive, pharmacists can easily manage group testing programs as well as offer mobile scheduling, customize screening questions, and create more efficiencies for pharmacies. These features will enable pharmacists' valuable time to be spent with patients.

"At Prescryptive, our goal is to increase the offerings of pharmacists so that they can practice at the top of their license," said Chris Blackley, Co-Founder and CEO of Prescryptive Health. "As part of this commitment, we partner with pharmacy associations like CPESN to ensure that the real-time needs of pharmacists are being met."

About Prescryptive Health

Prescryptive Health is a healthcare technology company delivering solutions that empower consumers. Prescryptive's secure, mobile-first products connect consumers, pharmacists, and employers, ultimately providing people with the information they need to make informed decisions and take control of their health. To learn more about Prescryptive Health, visit www.prescryptive.com.

About CPESN Florida

CPESN Florida is a statewide network of Florida community pharmacy practices dedicated to serving our patients with enhanced services and working collaboratively with other members of the healthcare team to improve patient health outcomes. Our goals include contracting with payers to receive payment for delivered patient care services; partnering with health care systems, accountable care organizations, and other key stakeholders; and ensuring that our network is the foremost leader in community-based health-care.

