Prescryptive Helps Power LillyDirect®, Supporting Direct-to-Patient Access

REDMOND, Wash., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescryptive Health today announced it serves as a technology platform helping to power LillyDirect® to support a simpler, more coordinated digital experience in collaboration with LillyDirect® and its dispensing pharmacies.

Traditional pharmacy support is often managed through disconnected systems, layered services, and manual workflows that create friction for patients and providers. Prescryptive's platform helps bring together pricing, fulfillment, patient consent, and coordination in a unified digital experience.

As pharmaceutical manufacturers look for ways to improve access and affordability, new models are emerging that supply key information, including cash and commercial insurance pricing and pharmacy delivery options, before the patient leaves the doctor's office. LillyDirect is a leading example of that shift.

"Access is a gating function for outcomes in healthcare," said Chris Blackley, CEO of Prescryptive. "By supporting the patient early in the patient journey, access can be enabled seconds after the doctor writes the prescription, not managed later through fragmented systems and manual intervention. Delivering that reliably requires infrastructure purpose-built for direct access."

LillyDirect reflects a broader transformation in how prescription drug access is designed and delivered. As demand grows for simpler, more transparent access models, Prescryptive can help provide infrastructure across manufacturers, employers, and care delivery partners.

About Prescryptive Health

Prescryptive is the healthcare technology company enabling a direct access marketplace for prescription drugs. Our platform aligns incentives so affordability, choice, and patient access become the natural outcome of a functioning system. Learn more about us by following us on LinkedIn or visiting Prescryptive.com.

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SOURCE Prescryptive Health