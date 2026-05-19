Presence Acquires Digital Platform to Streamline Special Education Workflows and Advance Student Support

As school districts face growing demands, acquisition of Education Modified accelerates development of unified system for managing IEPs, interventions, and student support services

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Presence, a leading provider of preK12 special education technology and teletherapy services, today announced it acquired Education Modified, a special education technology solution. The move accelerates Presence's mission to deliver a holistic, unified platform for special education administrators and educators nationwide, at a time when school districts face mounting demands.

Founded in 2018, Education Modified digitizes and streamlines special education workflows by connecting special education professionals, teachers, and IT teams. Education Modified enables users to track accommodations, academic interventions and services, and to document student progress in one place.

"Education Modified has built powerful technology, and we're proud to integrate it into our platform," said Kate Eberle Walker, CEO of Presence. "Our combined technology gives special education leaders and school staff full visibility into services, accommodations, and student outcomes so educators can spend less time navigating systems and more time supporting students."

In a recent survey of nearly 800 school and district administrators conducted by District Administration on behalf of Presence, respondents pointed to fragmented systems and limited visibility as core challenges in managing special education. A majority reported their data is not consistently timely and complete, with gaps driven by inconsistent documentation and disconnected systems. More than 80% said a single integrated system would be highly or extremely valuable—highlighting the need for a more coordinated approach that improves visibility into services delivered and supports better decision-making.

Kanga, Presence's web-based platform, enables school-based special education teams to plan, deliver, and document therapy and assessments services. With the integration of Education Modified's technology, Kanga will extend beyond related services to unify IEP, RTI, and 504 data and workflows in a single system. Administrators and educators will be able to access shared student data in one place, track accommodations alongside services, and gain a more complete, real-time view of student progress across the full continuum of support.

Education Modified also includes SmartPlans, designed to increase efficiency and support compliance by generating IEPs in minutes.

"When I was a special education teacher, one of the biggest challenges was ensuring that every educator working with a student was aligned," said Melissa Corto, founder and CEO of Education Modified "We built Education Modified to make IEPs and student supports easier to access, understand, and act on. Joining Presence allows us to bring that capability into a broader platform that connects services and innovative technologies to ensure school teams can work together effectively and all students can thrive."

The acquisition signals Presence's broader momentum in the field of special education technology. Presence, through its network of more than 2,000 clinicians, recently celebrated the delivery of more than 8 million remote evaluations and teletherapy sessions. The company's impact has been widely recognized; most recently its Kanga platform won Tech&Learning Best of 2025 Awards in both the primary and secondary education categories. Presence was listed among the GSV 150 and certified™ by Great Place to Work® for five years in a row.

About Presence

Presence is a leading provider of teletherapy services and technology for K–12 schools. Inspired to address the national shortage of school clinicians, Presence removes traditional barriers to service delivery through an elevated approach to teletherapy. Since 2009, Presence has partnered with schools nationwide to assess and address students' special education-related and mental health needs by equipping a nationwide network of teletherapy providers with award-winning technology and end-to-end clinical support. Presence is helping schools, students, and clinicians succeed—wherever they are.

SOURCE Presence