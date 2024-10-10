Presence and Move This World Partner to Provide Comprehensive Mental Wellness in Schools

Innovative Collaboration Addresses Critical Need for Preventative Mental Health Programs to Support Academic Outcomes

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Presence, a premier solution for PreK–12 remote special education-related and mental health evaluation and teletherapy services, today announced a partnership with Move This World , a proactive and preventative mental health platform for students, on World Mental Health Day. This collaboration comes at a crucial time when the urgent need for comprehensive mental wellness programs in schools continues to grow.

The partnership combines Presence's extensive expertise in behavioral and mental health counseling with Move This World's engaging preventative mental wellness platform. Together, they offer a comprehensive approach that addresses all tiers of student needs, from universal, proactive strategies to intensive, individualized interventions. By seamlessly integrating Presence's behavioral and mental health teletherapy, remote assessment capabilities and award-winning teletherapy platform with Move This World's evidence-based and engaging emotional wellness programming for Tier 1 everyday use and Tier 2 interventions, schools receive a cohesive Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) solution that supports students, educators, and families.

"We have long admired Move This World's expertise and commitment to helping schools build healthy, resilient cultures where students, staff and families can thrive," said Kate Eberle Walker, CEO of Presence. "This partnership will make it easier for schools to provide connected, comprehensive MTSS services to address student mental health needs."

A recent survey conducted by Talker Research for Presence shows that 2 in 3 parents (66%) are anxious about their child's growth and development, with concerns centering on emotional well-being (37%), social development (28%), future preparedness (24%), and behavioral issues (23%). With mental health concerns among students on the rise , early intervention and preventative measures have become more critical than ever, emphasizing the need for accessible and effective solutions. By proactively addressing these issues, Presence and Move This World are stepping in to bridge the gap in mental wellness support in schools.

Unique features of the partnership include:

Tiered mental health solutions for everyone: The partnership offers a multi-tiered approach to support, reinforcing positive behaviors and providing tailored interventions for students with more intensive needs, as well as programming for their educators and their families.

The partnership offers a multi-tiered approach to support, reinforcing positive behaviors and providing tailored interventions for students with more intensive needs, as well as programming for their educators and their families. Integrated teletherapy and SEL curriculum: By combining Presence's teletherapy services with Move This World's video-based and grade-specific social-emotional learning (SEL) curriculum, students receive targeted support that meets them where they are in their development. This integrated approach ensures a consistent and continuous practice of SEL skills across all tiers of support, strengthening learning at every stage.

By combining Presence's teletherapy services with Move This World's video-based and grade-specific social-emotional learning (SEL) curriculum, students receive targeted support that meets them where they are in their development. This integrated approach ensures a consistent and continuous practice of SEL skills across all tiers of support, strengthening learning at every stage. Data-driven support: The collaboration leverages Move This World engagement data to identify student needs and enable personalized interventions that lead to meaningful growth.

"At Move This World, we believe that being proactive about emotional well-being is the first-step in a continuum that addresses student wellness," said Sara Potler LaHayne, CEO of Move This World. "This partnership with Presence allows schools to address critical mental health needs with a holistic approach, which means they'll be more successful in combating issues like reducing chronic absenteeism, and better at creating communities where students feel safe and supported."

Presence and Move This World have started to offer these comprehensive services nationwide. Schools interested in accessing these services can learn more by visiting Presence's website at presence.com/movethisworld .

About Move This World

Move This World is a proactive and preventative mental health platform for students, staff, and families in PreK-12. With an easy-to-implement and MTSS aligned program that delivers thousands of engaging and participatory multimedia experiences, schools can create a common language, support social emotional development, and build stronger communities where learning thrives. Move This World's evidence-based results have impacted the lives of over 4 million students across 45 states and 9 countries. Learn more at www.movethisworld.com.

About Presence

Inspired to drive solutions for the national shortage of school clinicians, Presence is unlocking the potential of schools and clinicians by removing traditional barriers to success through an elevated approach to teletherapy. As a trusted leader since 2009, Presence is innovating how schools assess and address student special education-related and mental health needs. By equipping a nationwide network of teletherapy providers with award-winning technology and end-to-end clinical support, Presence is helping to meet the needs of schools, students, and clinicians today—wherever they are. Presence is teletherapy, elevated.

