Presence Earns Great Place to Work Certification™ for Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Presence, a premier solution for PreK–12 remote evaluation and teletherapy services, is honored to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row. The prestigious certification is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Presence. This year, 82% of employees said it's a great place to work, 25 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"Our employees come to Presence to be part of a company that is dedicated to ensuring all students have access to quality special education and mental health services. We believe their commitment to our mission and to supporting each other in this work is a big part of what helps us create a positive and diverse work environment," said Presence CEO Kate Eberle Walker. "We are proud to earn this certification again, and to know it is the direct result of our employee feedback makes it even more meaningful."

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Presence is committed to cultivating a positive and equitable workplace where employees foster a mutual understanding of one another as they develop their careers and make an impact in the world around them. As a remote-first organization, Presence believes that remote solutions support flexible, sustainable, and inclusive work environments that draw together talented employees from across the country with a breadth of skills and backgrounds.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Presence stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

In 2023, Presence achieved majority-female leadership positions across its executive team. This accomplishment reflects Presence's commitment to serve its majority-female employee base, majority-female provider network and majority-female educator community.

According to Harvard Business Review , companies with more women in senior positions are more profitable, more socially responsible, and provide safer, higher-quality customer experiences.

Presence's purpose-driven team of employees provides school partners with innovative technology solutions that close the gap in special education related services and help schools serve the needs of more students. In the last decade, Presence has provided more than 6 million remote evaluation and teletherapy sessions to students across the nation.

Presence has been recognized for these efforts. Most recently, Presence was named to Fortune's Impact 20 list, and the company won a District Administration Top Ed Tech Award , a Tech Edvocate Award , as well as two Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School awards.

About Presence

Inspired to drive solutions for the national shortage of school clinicians, Presence is unlocking the potential of schools and clinicians by removing traditional barriers to success through an elevated approach to teletherapy. As a trusted leader since 2009, Presence is innovating how schools assess and address student special education and mental health needs. By equipping a nationwide network of teletherapy providers with award-winning technology and end-to-end clinical support, Presence is meeting the needs of schools, students, and clinicians today—wherever they are. With 6 million remote evaluations and teletherapy sessions conducted throughout the U.S., schools and clinicians trust the experience and expertise of Presence, a pioneer in school-based teletherapy. Presence is teletherapy, elevated.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all.

