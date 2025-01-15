Presence Names New Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer

With deep experience in education and edtech sectors, new leaders to help premier teletherapy provider continue to meet evolving needs of PreK-12 schools, families, students

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Presence, a premier solution for PreK–12 remote special education-related and mental health evaluation and teletherapy services, today announced the appointment of Jessica Wang as the company's new chief operating officer and the promotion of Fletcher Hutson to chief revenue officer. These two appointees will bolster Presence's ability to further its mission to empower all who serve students with diverse needs.

"We're excited to welcome Jess and Fletch to the Presence leadership team," said Presence CEO Kate Eberle Walker. "These two leaders bring extensive expertise in education technology and are passionate about serving the needs of schools and students. They will help us continue to expand access to much needed services to unlock student potential."

Since its founding in 2009, Presence has partnered with over 10,000 schools in 47 states, conducting over 7 million teletherapy sessions for students across the U.S. Presence's therapy platform, designed by clinicians for clinicians, aims to enhance the human connection between therapists and students. The platform supports the full spectrum of clinical work—from case management to planning, therapy delivery and documentation. Presence services and technology are used at schools in rural, urban and virtual settings .

Wang brings to Presence over 15 years of transformational leadership in operations, strategy, and business development. Known for her expertise in scaling global operations, and driving revenue growth, Wang is a seasoned executive with a proven track record of launching innovative products and optimizing organizational performance in fast-paced, high-growth environments.

Prior to joining Presence, Wang served as senior vice president of global operations at 2U, Inc., an edtech company that connects people to high-quality, career-relevant online education in partnership with leading universities and industry experts. There she led diverse teams across global markets and orchestrated large-scale change initiatives. She began her career as a high school history teacher.

"I fundamentally believe education is a means to uplift students, their families, and communities at large," Wang said. "Joining Presence and furthering the mission to expand access to critical therapy services for students and families across the country is an honor."

Hutson, who previously served as Presence's vice president of sales, will oversee the successful implementation of go-to-market strategies to build enduring customer relationships and expand Presence's reach and impact. With over a decade of experience in sales and revenue leadership, Huston has a proven track record of scaling high-growth organizations and successfully guiding customer-facing teams through key milestones. Prior to joining Presence, Hutson was a senior director at PowerSchool, an innovative provider of K-12 education technology solutions.

"The need for special education-related and mental health services—and qualified professionals to provide those services—has never been greater," Hutson said. "I'm proud to continue to work with a company that connects schools, families, and students to these critical supports."

Wang and Hutson's appointments mark continued evolution for the company's leadership team—and its innovative platform.

In fall 2024, Presence named two new edtech leaders to its board of directors , and in 2023, it welcomed a new chief financial officer . Presence's executive leadership team is majority female, a reflection of the company's commitment to serve its majority-female employee base, majority-female provider network and majority-female educator community.

Presence is recognized for its positive work environment. Presence has been certified™ by Great Place to Work® for four years in a row. The prestigious certification is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Presence.

The company has also been lauded for its innovative platform and commitment to serving all students. Most recently, Presence won an Excellence in Equity Award , a Tech & Learning Award of Excellence , a Tech Edvocate Award , and it was listed among the GSV 150 .

About Presence

Inspired to drive solutions for the national shortage of school clinicians, Presence is unlocking the potential of schools and clinicians by removing traditional barriers to success through an elevated approach to teletherapy. As a trusted leader since 2009, Presence is innovating how schools assess and address student special education-related and mental health needs. By equipping a nationwide network of teletherapy providers with award-winning technology and end-to-end clinical support, Presence is helping to meet the needs of schools, students, and clinicians today—wherever they are. Presence is teletherapy, elevated.

