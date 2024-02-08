Presence Receives Fortune 20 Impact Award for World-Changing Innovation in PreK-12 Teletherapy Services

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Presence, a premier solution for PreK–12 remote evaluation and teletherapy services, has been named to FORTUNE's "Impact 20" list for 2023. The Impact 20 recognizes companies that focus on tackling key social and environmental issues as part of their business models.

"Schools across the nation are facing a compounding challenge: An increase in the number of students who need special education related services and a shortage of school clinicians to provide those services," said Presence CEO Kate Eberle Walker. "Teletherapy expands access to services, and we're proud to have delivered more than 6 million teletherapy sessions through our innovative online platform. It's an honor to be recognized by FORTUNE for our efforts that make a positive impact in the lives of students and clinicians alike."

Founded in 2009, Presence is a leading provider of teletherapy to PreK-12 schools in the US, focused on assessing and addressing student special education related services and behavioral and mental health needs. The Presence therapy platform is designed by clinicians, for clinicians, with the goal of enhancing human connection between a therapist and their student in every session.

The Impact 20 criteria emphasize four key areas, and Presence excelled in each:

Potential Impact: The number of special education students has doubled over the last 40 years, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates a 19% growth in demand for speech language pathologists and 12% growth in demand for occupational therapists over the next decade. Likewise, more than two-thirds of public schools have reported large increases in students seeking mental health services in the last several years. This has created an urgent need for innovative solutions. By using Presence's network of clinicians to provide secure, efficient, and engaging online therapy solutions, schools have been able to reduce heavy caseloads and help more students reach their Individualized Education Program (IEP) and mental health goals.





Business Viability: Presence's innovative approach not only addresses social concerns but also demonstrates a viable business model contributing to its ongoing success. This fall, Presence announced it had delivered over 6 million teletherapy sessions to students across the U.S.





Innovation and Leadership: Presence's pioneering approach is evident in its three key elements: a unique teletherapy platform, a new career path for clinicians, and upholding the highest clinical standards. Presence pioneered the delivery of remote psychoeducational assessments. By equipping the largest network of teletherapy providers with award-winning technology and end-to-end clinical support, Presence is meeting the needs of schools, students, and providers today—wherever they are.





Track Record: Presence's track record is marked by measurable results, and the company continues to scale its impact. Approximately 10,000 schools in 47 states partner with Presence to provide special education related and mental health services to their students. Almost 20% of the top 100 school districts in the US work with Presence to meet the diverse needs of their students. Additionally, Presence has curated the largest network of school-based teletherapists, with over 2,000 clinicians delivering services.

See the full list of FORTUNE's Impact 20.

Impact 20 is the latest accolade Presence has received for its innovative platform. Earlier this year, Presence received the 2024 District Administration Top EdTech Product Award in the "Learning Environment & Student Support Technology" category.

About Presence

Inspired to drive solutions for the national shortage of school clinicians, Presence is unlocking the potential of schools and clinicians by removing traditional barriers to success through an elevated approach to teletherapy. As a trusted leader since 2009, Presence is innovating how schools assess and address student special education related and mental health needs. By equipping the largest network of teletherapy providers with award-winning technology and end-to-end clinical support, Presence is meeting the needs of schools, students, and clinicians today—wherever they are. With 6 million remote evaluations and teletherapy sessions conducted throughout the U.S., schools and clinicians trust the experience and expertise of Presence, a pioneer in school-based teletherapy. Presence is teletherapy, elevated.

