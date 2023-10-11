Presence Receives National Awards for Teletherapy Platform that Offers Clinicians and Schools Innovative Tools to Meet Urgent Student Needs

The Tech Edvocate Awards names Presence as Best Assistive Technology Tool of 2023

Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2023 awards Presence in both the primary and secondary education categories

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Presence, a premier solution for PreK–12 remote evaluation and teletherapy services, has been recognized with prestigious national awards for its innovative teletherapy platform. It recently won the 7th Annual Tech Edvocate Award in the Best Assistive Technology App or Tool category, as well as two awards in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2023 in both the primary and secondary education categories.

The Tech Edvocate Awards celebrate leaders at the forefront of innovation, recognizing outstanding companies, people, and products for their contributions in education. The Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2023 are designed to highlight the products and solutions that will support their work in any learning environment.

"Increased student needs, coupled with a rising shortage of clinicians, create an urgent need for technology to support all who are serving children," said Kate Eberle Walker, CEO of Presence. "We're honored to receive these prestigious awards, and congratulate our fellow innovators who are doing meaningful work to harness the power of technology to impact students."

The Presence therapy platform is designed by clinicians, for clinicians, with the goal of enhancing human connection between a therapist and their student in every session. For 15 years Presence has been advancing its technology platform to meet the needs of clinicians across many disciplines, starting with speech language pathologists and occupational therapists, then expanding to school psychologists and mental health professionals. In the past year alone, Presence clinicians have delivered almost one million teletherapy sessions to students across the nation. Presence is dedicated to ensuring that all students can access the special education and mental health-related services they need to learn and thrive.

"Presence allows for each student's therapy to be highly individualized based upon their needs and interests. It makes planning and creating materials to meet individual needs a thousand times easier than other platforms," said Karen Totman, a Speech-Language Therapist, Maine School Administrative District 75, Topsham, Maine.

A community of 2,000+ clinicians across multiple disciplines work with Presence to engage students in new ways and deliver services from anywhere. These highly-qualified clinicians value the Presence platform's ability to support the full spectrum of their work–from case management to planning to therapy delivery to documentation. With thousands of digital learning resources, games and activities from well known therapy content publishers and a breadth of curated assessments from marquee test publishers, clinicians have access to savvy digital tools at their fingertips to address any expected and unexpected needs.

Since Presence was founded in 2009, over 9,000 schools in 47 states have partnered with Presence to expand their clinical capacity and serve more students with diverse needs. By using Presence's network of clinicians to provide secure, efficient, and engaging online therapy solutions, schools have been able to reduce heavy caseloads and help more students reach their IEP and mental health goals. Presence has conducted almost six million therapy sessions for students across the US, and they continue to advance technologies that help schools and clinicians assess and address student special education and mental health needs.

Presence was selected to receive the awards following a nomination and judging process.

The Tech Edvocate awards program honors the year's top edtech companies, products, people, and more. A 10-person panel comprised of two edtech thought leaders, two PreK-12 teachers, one college professor, two K-12 administrators, one college administrator and two PreK-12 parents selected Presence as a winner after being named a finalist in August. To read more about the awards program and to view the full list of winners, click here .

Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence program, "The Best Tools for Back to School" reviews and highlights products by grade level, including hardware, software, curriculum, and more, to connect the magazine's readers to high-quality solutions. Judges chose the nominated products based on their versatility, compatibility, value, and ability to help schools solve challenges and support continuous instruction. To read more about the awards program and to view a full list of winners, click here.

About Presence

Inspired to drive solutions for the national shortage of school clinicians, Presence is unlocking the potential of schools and clinicians by removing traditional barriers to success through an elevated approach to teletherapy. As a trusted leader since 2009, Presence is innovating how schools assess and address student special education and mental health needs. By equipping the largest network of teletherapy providers with award-winning technology and end-to-end clinical support, Presence is meeting the needs of schools, students, and clinicians today—wherever they are. With almost 6 million remote evaluations and teletherapy sessions conducted throughout the U.S., schools and clinicians trust the experience and expertise of Presence, a pioneer in school-based teletherapy. Presence is teletherapy, elevated.

