STOCKHOLM, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Sandvik will publish its fourth quarter results on Monday, 21 January 2019 at approximately 08.00 CET.

A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 10.00 CET.

The report will be presented in a webcast and conference call by Björn Rosengren, President and CEO as well as by Tomas Eliasson, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik

Dial-in details for the conference call:

SE: +46(0)8-566-426-92

UK: +44(0)203-008-98-08

US: +1-855-831-59-44

From about 09.00 CET presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik

Sandvik AB

For further information contact:

Ann-Sofie Nordh

Vice President Investor Relations

Tel +46-8-456-1494



Martin Blomgren

Media Relations Manager

Tel +46-70-577-0549.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/presentation-of-sandvik-s-report-of-the-fourth-quarter-2018,c2705127

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/2705127/966726.pdf Presentation of Sandvikâ€™s report of the fourth quarter 2018

SOURCE Sandvik