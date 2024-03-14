Presenting EMG's Second Annual Streaming Automotive Summit

Thought leaders in streaming advertising and the retail automotive digital environment set to join forces around the topic "The Stream has gone Mainstream."

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EMG, a leader in streaming advertising measurement and optimization solutions for the retail automotive industry, announced today that it will host its inaugural Streaming Automotive Summit (SAS) on April 16-18 at the Lido House Hotel in Newport Beach, California.

Backed by platinum sponsor Polk Automotive Solutions from S&P Global Mobility and with additional support from The Trade Desk, Roku, Experian, Streamwave and LG, this year's summit will explore an overarching truth of the industry: the stream has gone mainstream. Streaming is not only here to stay, it's how most people across the globe consume media, which is why it is absolutely imperative that marketers adapt to this cultural shift.

EMG's Streaming Automotive Summit is customized for brands and agencies that specialize in retail automotive. Attendees will walk away from this event with the tools to develop thoughtful and effective digital advertising strategies and with a distinct ability to maximize Connected TV and Digital Audio advertising for their automotive clients, ranging from individual dealerships to OEMs.

Throughout the two-day summit, attendees can expect to hear from speakers at the top of their game in their respective fields. "It's an honor to speak at this year's Streaming Automotive Summit," says this year's keynote speaker Joel Klatt, a Fox Sports College Football Analyst and Host of The Joel Klatt Show. "I'm looking forward to sharing the insights we have gained on the linear and streaming side of our business over the last few years."

"Now that streaming is mainstream, we, along with our partners, believe this is the perfect time to educate our attendees on how to adapt to this new landscape," says Brian Singleton, CEO of EMG and another keynote speaker at the summit this year. "We have six years of experience in Connected TV and Digital Audio under our belt, and we and our partners would like to share that knowledge with our colleagues."

"In automotive marketing we've evolved rapidly from serving an ad to a consumer on standard media platforms, to reaching the right audience aligned to an incredibly rich experience like streaming." says Joe Kyriakoza, VP & General Manager, Polk Automotive Solutions, S&P Global Mobility. "Streaming media now represents an opportunity for marketers to reach a precise audience and optimize campaigns using sales attribution data that drives stronger performance. We are thrilled to be part of the Streaming Automotive Summit again this year and we are grateful to EMG for creating this important and innovative platform."

Agenda highlights and speakers at-a-glance include:

Featured Keynote : Joel Klatt , Fox Sports College Football Analyst and Host of The Joel Klatt Show

: , Fox Sports College Football Analyst and Host of The Joel Klatt Show Mini Keynote : The State of the Industry - Retail Automotive, Tom Libby , Associate Director, Loyalty and Industry Solutions, S&P Global Mobility and Joe Kyriakoza , VP & General Manager, Polk Automotive Solutions, S&P Global Mobility

, Associate Director, Loyalty and Industry Solutions, S&P Global Mobility and , VP & General Manager, Polk Automotive Solutions, S&P Global Mobility Mini Keynote: The Stream Has Gone Mainstream , Brian Singleton , Founder + CEO, EMG

, , Founder + CEO, EMG Partner Spotlight: Identity + Measurement, Amber Daniel , Director, Retail Product Strategy, Polk Automotive Solutions, S&P Global Mobility

, Director, Retail Product Strategy, Polk Automotive Solutions, S&P Global Mobility Partner Spotlight: Inventory , Madeline Ware , Sales Manager, Roku and Kyle Benn , Vice President, Independent Demand Facilitation, Magnite

, , Sales Manager, Roku and , Vice President, Independent Demand Facilitation, Magnite Panel : Streaming Metrics that Matter, Brett Hall , VP of Sales, EMG

: , VP of Sales, EMG Customer Spotlight: Dealer Alchemist, Jeff Clarke , President + Partner, Dealer Alchemist

Last year's summit attendees left the event with a restored sense of hope for the future of advertising in the automotive industry. "The Streaming Automotive Summit was one of the most relevant, informative and well-organized conferences we've ever attended," says Abby Stowel of the Feltman Agency. "We're looking forward to going back again this year."

The Streaming Automotive Summit will be held at the Lido House Hotel in Newport Beach, California, recently recognized as the Number 1 Hotel in Newport Beach by the prestigious U.S. News & World Report Best Hotels rankings. Attendees can look forward to a cocktail reception on the rooftop bar, Topside, dinner at the Cannery restaurant on Newport Harbor, discounted hotel stay, and golf at Pelican Hill.

To learn more about the event and to register, visit: www.streamingautomotivesummit.com

About EMG

EMG is a leader in streaming advertising measurement and optimization solutions for the retail automotive industry. Working with brands and agencies that prioritize performance, EMG offers best in class audience solutions, premium inventory access, and next generation attribution technology for automotive dealerships and OEMs.

