Preservation Bugatti Named Best of Show at the 73rd Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

2024 Charitable Donations Surpass $3 Million

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in the history of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, Best of Show was awarded to a preservation car—a Bugatti Type 59.

This year, 214 cars from 16 countries and 29 states pulled onto the competition field, and the car named Best of Show was a 1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports presented by Fritz Burkard of The Pearl Collection in Zug, Switzerland.

Concours Chairman Sandra Button noted, "This storied Bugatti, the first Type 59 built, is a rare factory race car that recorded multiple Grand Prix victories at the hands of several important racing greats—and it also has ties to royalty. Perhaps most importantly, it wears all of its history to this day, having been preserved in the livery it was given when redressed by King Leopold of Belgium."

Concours Chairman Sandra Button noted, "This storied Bugatti, the first Type 59 built, is a rare factory race car that recorded multiple Grand Prix victories at the hands of several important racing greats—and it also has ties to royalty. Perhaps most importantly, it wears all of its history to this day, having been preserved in the livery it was given when redressed by King Leopold of Belgium."

Thrilled owner Fritz Burkard exclaimed, "I'm so happy for the car, so happy for Bugatti. This car is incredible. It has so much history—one of the most successful Bugattis in history—and to win with this car means a lot to me. First time a Swiss wins, first time a European wins, first time a preservation car wins. It's important that preservation also gets recognition, because a car can only be once original. And it drives so beautifully." Preservation cars have appeared on the Concours show field for decades, and it has hosted formal classes for them since 2001.

Bugatti and Mercedes-Benz are now tied for the most Best of Show awards at Pebble Beach, with ten each.

Strong contenders included the 1948 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Saoutchik Fastback Coupé of Robert Kudela, Chropyně, Czech Republic; the 1934 Packard 1108 Twelve LeBaron Sport Phaeton of Harry Yeaggy, Cincinnati, Ohio; and the 1970 Lancia Stratos HF Zero Bertone Coupe of Phillip Sarofim, Beverly Hills, California.

The Pebble Beach Concours has already raised more than $3 million for charity this year, bringing the event's total charitable donations to over $41 million to date.

The 74th Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on Sunday, August 17, 2025, will celebrate the centennials of Chrysler and Invicta, the creations of Virgil Exner, and the 75th Anniversary of Formula 1—with more features to be announced. For more information visit www.pebblebeachconcours.net.

