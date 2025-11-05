75th Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Will Pay Tribute to Its Roots in Racing

Special Classes Will Showcase Iconic Sports Racing Greats and One-Off Specials that Made their Mark at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ­­Amidst its 75th celebration the 2026 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance will pay tribute to its historic roots in racing.

The first Pebble Beach Road Race took place on November 5, 1950, and the first Pebble Beach Concours was held in tandem with it. Concours cars were shown and judged in a field near The Lodge at Pebble Beach, then paraded down the start-finish straight of the race course.

In his Jaguar XK120, Phil Hill races to a win in the first Pebble Beach Cup, the premier event in the first Pebble Beach Road Race, held on November 4, 1950. (Photo: Julian P. Graham / Pebble Beach Company Lagorio Archives)

"In truth, the Pebble Beach Concours owes everything to that race," said Concours Chairman Sandra Button. "The race was clearly the main event, drawing crowds from far and wide. The concours was secondary—a last-minute addition to serve as a social gathering and add a bit of style."

The Pebble Beach Road Race was the brainchild of Sterling Edwards, who hoped to come out on top with his new Edwards R-26 Special Sport Roadster. Instead, the first Pebble Beach Cup went to a young Phil Hill in a Jaguar XK120. Hill went on to become America's first World Drivers' Champion. Edwards took home a different award—Best of Show at the first Pebble Beach Concours.

Many top racers and constructors took part in these races, including Carroll Shelby, Ken Miles, Richie Ginther, Bill Pollack, and Phil Remington, along with celebrities such as Jackie Cooper.

The 75th celebration of the Pebble Beach Concours will feature a gathering of Pebble Beach Road Racing greats curated by Concours Selection Committee member Ken Gross and Del Monte Trophy Race Group steward Rob Manson, who plan to pair top models from manufacturers with iconic one-off specials.

The 75th Pebble Beach Concours will take place at The Lodge at Pebble Beach on August 16, 2026, and will also include a very special gathering that pays tribute to iconic groups of cars that were first brought together at the Concours. More details and features will be announced in the coming days and weeks, and ticket sales open later this month.

The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion is also partnering with the Pebble Beach Concours to showcase Pebble Beach Road Race cars at Laguna Seca. And a comprehensive history of the Pebble Beach Road Races will be published later this year.

