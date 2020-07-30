Presettlement Lawsuit Funding Applications Back on Rise, Says Legal-Bay Funding

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay Presettlement Funding reports a rising number of funding applications now that most of the country is getting back to regular life. The entire legal system had been moving at an even slower pace than usual due to the effects of Covid-19, causing massive delays in the courts.

Contrary to a Baker Street Funding report on April 6 which stated that applications remained high, most funding companies saw a major downturn in recent months due to stagnation caused by coronavirus. Most plaintiffs stayed home, didn't spend, and were supplemented by government aid, according to polls from most funding executives. Baker Street also announced an increase in commercial litigation funding in June.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "We are now seeing large spikes in funding applications as our economy starts to open again. Additionally, many cases that should have been settled in places like New York, New Jersey, California, Florida, and Georgia are now delayed because the courts are either moving very slowly or shut down entirely. Clients simply can't wait any longer to get their settlement amounts."

Legal-Bay assists plaintiffs in all types of lawsuits, including commercial and mass tort litigation, personal injury cases, slip and fall accidents, property damage, car accidents, medical malpractice and botched surgery, Bayer Monsanto Roundup, Johnson Baby Powder, Boy Scouts or clergy abuse cases, racial discrimination, police brutality, wrongful termination or imprisonment, California wildfires, and many more.

All of Legal-Bay funding programs are risk-free as you only repay the advance if your case is successful. The non-recourse advance is not a lawsuit loan, lawsuit loans, pre settlement loan, or presettlement loans.

