President and CEO Larry Dubinski Begins Two-Year Term as Board Chair of the Association of Science and Technology Centers

Dubinski spent ten years as chair of the ASTC Development Committee, joined ASTC's board in 2015, and was elected in 2017 to serve as Chair-Elect. As his term as chair now begins, he will lead the organization through the implementation of a new strategic direction, which focuses on the meaningful participation of ASTC members and partners toward a positive shared future, as they engage their communities in science and technology.

"It is a tremendous honor to take on the role as chair of the ASTC Board of Directors," said Dubinski. "With the support of its incredibly talented directors, members, and leadership team, we will build upon ASTC's legacy as an invaluable resource and advocate for the advancement of science education, and better the organization through its ambitious new strategic plan. I am eager to bring my experiences leading The Franklin Institute to bear on such a remarkable organization and look forward to contributing to the future success of both the association itself and the hundreds of science-technology centers and museums it serves the world over."

"I am thrilled that Larry has stepped into the role of ASTC's Chair," said ASTC President and CEO Cristin Dorgelo. "His leadership of the ASTC Board of Directors begins now at a critical time for our collective work to build an inclusive organization and community that supports and engages the full breadth of ASTC members. Larry brings a depth of experience and a collaborative mindset that will be vital as ASTC pursues mission-driven partnerships with the global science-engagement community."

As President and CEO of The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, which welcomes more than 850,000 visitors each year earning the distinction of most visited museum in Pennsylvania, Dubinski works diligently to further the Institute's reputation as a prominent educational and cultural resource and secure its positioning as a top-five tourist destination in the City of Philadelphia and anchor of the local economy.

In his fifth year in the role, Dubinski is poised to take The Franklin Institute in an exciting new direction. Preparations are underway for significant renovations to the historic 400,000 square-foot facility and the introduction of new exhibits and programs designed to make the Institute more dynamic than ever as it marks its 200th anniversary in 2024.

Under his leadership, The Franklin Institute has significantly raised its international profile. A string of curatorial and exhibit exchanges and the development of strategic partnerships have led to the procurement of artifact loans and subsequent world-class traveling exhibitions—including Vatican Splendors and Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor.

During this time, the Institute launched new permanent exhibits, significantly improved its digital landscape, and experienced a substantial upsurge in millennial interest as a result of Dubinski's push for engaging experiences like escape rooms, virtual and augmented reality, after-hours adult programming including Science After Hours, and speaker events that, together with an Internationally-celebrated awards program, have delivered notables such as Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Bill Nye, and astronaut Scott Kelly to the Institute's expanded audiences.

Dubinski contributes his business acumen to some of the most dedicated and purposeful boards in the region and beyond—including the renowned Deutsches Museum in Munich, Germany. In Philadelphia, Dubinski is a member of the Parkway Council Foundation and sits on the board of the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce where he is a member of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. He is on the board of the Satell Institute, where he also vice-chair, and recently rotated off the board of the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, where he was on the executive committee and chair of the audience engagement committee.

