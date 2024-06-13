STUDENTS NATIONWIDE TAKE ON THE ROLE OF SPACE SCIENTISTS DURING GSK SCIENCE IN THE SUMMER™ IN COLLABORATION WITH THE FRANKLIN INSTITUTE

Free STEM Enrichment Program Returns for Summer 2024 with "Be a Space Scientist!"

Through strategic collaboration with organizations dedicated to reaching youth under-represented in STEM fields, the program, in its 38th year, will reach an estimated 23,400 nationwide this summer—7,000 alone in the Greater Philadelphia region.

PHILADELPHIA, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a remarkable year for astronomical exploration and discovery, GSK Science in the Summer™, a free summer STEM program for students in grades 2 through 6, returns in 2024 with a new theme: "Be a Space Scientist!" Supported by GSK and led by The Franklin Institute (TFI), the nationwide program aims to reach 23,400 students across 290 organizations while providing valuable tools and TFI professional training to approximately 500 educators, helping them to develop skills to provide high-quality informal STEM experiences for youth nationwide.

An estimated 7,000 students across Greater Philadelphia alone will experience being a space scientist this summer at over 160 locations. This is made possible through strategic partnerships with 40 youth-serving organizations dedicated to providing high-quality programming to children from groups traditionally under-represented in STEM careers or from under-resourced communities. These organizations, including Boys & Girls Clubs, Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia, Free Library of Philadelphia, Project HOME, Sunrise of Philadelphia, Inc., Girls Inc., and more, will facilitate the Be a Space Scientist! program to students starting in June. The program will conclude with a field trip to the new Wondrous Space exhibit at The Franklin Institute later in the summer.

This 100% free STEM enrichment program is not just about learning—it's about doing. It offers students the unique opportunity to step into the shoes of real scientists and engineers, engaging in exciting hands-on activities that, in 2024, will bring the world of space exploration to life. They will discover different career paths, from Astrobiologist to Spacesuit Designer, and develop their scientific thinking skills in a fun and interactive way.

Be a Space Scientist! invites students to investigate the challenges of exploring and traveling in space. The activities encourage scientific practices like making observations and testing hypotheses while exploring how people or other living things might travel or live in space, building tools and machines to gather information about faraway objects, and comparing what they see in space to things they can study on Earth.

GSK Science in the Summer™ was created more than 37 years ago in Philadelphia as part of GSK's commitment to supporting diverse and equitable STEM education, and the program has reached more than 380,000 children across the US since its launch.

"Today's scientists are at the forefront of solving the world's biggest challenges, which makes early exposure and equitable access to science-based education critically important," said Maya Martinez-Davis, President, US Pharmaceuticals at GSK. "In the communities where we live and work, GSK Science in the Summer™ provides students with hands-on opportunities to explore various career paths, get inspired, and ultimately help create a more diverse STEM workforce."

"The goal of GSK Science in the Summer™ is to increase interest and confidence among students in doing science and pursuing STEM careers, especially students from backgrounds currently under-represented in STEM fields," said Dr. Darryl Williams, Senior Vice President of Science and Education, and Human Resources at The Franklin Institute. "The Franklin Institute recognizes that one of the most effective ways to create a future with a diverse STEM workforce is to offer young students opportunities to envision themselves as astronauts, engineers, or chemists, and year after year, this program excels at doing that."

The Franklin Institute develops the GSK Science in the Summer™ curriculum, freely available at scienceinthesummer.fi.edu.

Located in the heart of Philadelphia, The Franklin Institute is a renowned and innovative leader in the field of science and technology learning, as well as a dynamic center of activity. As Pennsylvania's most visited museum, it is dedicated to creating a passion for learning about science by offering access to hands-on science education.

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together.

