President Biden Announces Intent to Appoint USRA's Jeffrey A. Isaacson to the National Science Board

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House recently announced that President Biden intends to appoint Jeffrey A. Isaacson, President and CEO of Universities Space Research Association, to the prestigious National Science Board (NSB), the governing body of the National Science Foundation (NSF).

As one of 24 members of the Board, Dr. Isaacson will serve in a governance role for NSF and an advisor to Congress and the President on policy matters related to STEM research and STEM education. Dr. Isaacson's term is expected to last six years.

The White House noted Dr. Isaacson's leadership role as President and Chief Executive Officer of Universities Space Research Association (USRA), which partners with over 120 research universities worldwide in science, technology, workforce development, and facility management. The statement highlighted his previous executive roles at Sandia National Laboratories, RAND Corporation, and Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company. The press release also recognized his military service during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and his former service on the Army Science Board.

Dr. Isaacson holds a Ph.D. in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as well as undergraduate and graduate degrees from Columbia University and Princeton University, respectively.

Established by Congress in 1950, NSF is an independent federal agency that promotes the progress of science, advances national health, prosperity, and welfare, secures the national defense, and advances the U.S.'s global leadership in research and education. NSF's investments support about 25% of all federal support for basic research conducted at America's universities and colleges. The Congressional appropriation for the NSF is $9.06 billion for fiscal year 2024.

About USRA

Founded in 1969, under the auspices of the National Academy of Sciences at the request of the U.S. Government, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is a nonprofit corporation chartered to advance space-related science, technology, and engineering. USRA operates scientific institutes and facilities and conducts other major research and educational programs. An association of 121 university members, it engages the broader university community, employs in-house scientific talent, and offers innovative research, development, and project management expertise." More information about USRA is available at www.usra.edu.

