President of Latvia Visits Delska's New Data Center - One of the Most Sustainable in the Baltics

RIGA, Latvia, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevics, visited Delska's commissioned 10 MW data center in Riga on February 3, ahead of its official launch. Delska CEO Andris Gailitis and CTO Rihards Kaletovs presented the facility and discussed its role in supporting artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, as well as European digital sovereignty.

President of Latvia visits Delska new 10 MW data center in Riga, one of the most sustainable in the Baltic countries and tailored for AI & HPC needs. Photo source: Chancery of the President of Latvia.

"Data centers located in Latvia are essential for the development of technology companies and for the country's digital resilience. Therefore, it is important for the state to recognize not only the challenges but also the opportunities offered by data center service providers in strengthening Latvia's competitiveness. What we have seen and discussed with the company's representatives today demonstrates that the company has taken a forward-looking approach in planning the capacity of the new data center and developing a sustainable and energy-efficient infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted service provision for its clients," said President Rinkevics after the meeting.

Already recognized by professionals and prospective customers, the facility is one of the most advanced data centers in the Baltics. The 7,100-square-meter modular site supports up to 250 kW of rack capacity and is designed for long-term growth, with secured grid power and the ability to expand up to 30 MW on acquired land.

Gailitis outlined global trends shaping the data center sector, including rapid adoption of AI and rising pressure on power availability in Europe's established hubs. With capacity constraints, companies are relocating infrastructure to regions with energy access and room to scale. In this context, the Baltic states' growing competitiveness as data center locations was highlighted. The new Delska facility, developed with an investment exceeding 30 million euros, demonstrates strong export potential and its ability to attract international customers.

Sustainability was a central theme of the visit. The data center is powered entirely by renewable energy from Northern European wind farms, solar parks, and hydroelectricity, likewise all Delska facilities in Latvia and Lithuania. Backup generators run on Neste MY Renewable Diesel, while electricity generated during maintenance will be redirected to consumers to reduce waste. Delska is in discussions with Riga's municipal heating company on waste heat reuse to supply residential buildings.

Built to achieve power usage effectiveness below 1.3, the facility uses hot-aisle containment, advanced free-cooling solutions, Weiss Technik Vindur® CoolW@ll systems, and Trane chillers. It supports both air and direct-to-chip liquid cooling for high-density GPU workloads.

The data center is Uptime Institute Tier III Design certified and is scheduled for Tier III Facility Certification in March. The official opening event for EU North Riga LV DC1 is scheduled for April 8.

About Delska

Delska is one of the leading data centers operators in the Baltic region, with 26+ years of experience in IT and network infrastructure. The company provides cloud, server rental, colocation, network, security, and managed services, and operates 19 MW facilities in Latvia and Lithuania.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876073/Delska.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2753422/5750157/Delska_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Delska