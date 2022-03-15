President of The New Flat Rate to be a keynote speaker at Barefoot Roundtable

Putnam's presentation titled "No Slow Season in Business" will take place in the opening session on the main stage from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. local time. During her presentation, Putnam will explain how marketing can help home service business owners keep the phones ringing by building a predictable revenue and profit engine.

"One of the main barriers to scaling up for many in the home service industry is the lack of an effective marketing strategy," Putnam said. "Oftentimes, we don't approach marketing proactively, and that can create a deficit that's hard to overcome when traditionally busy seasons subside. This presentation is designed to provide tools that will ease the stress for contractors and effectively end the slow seasons for their business."

Putnam is an established thought leader in the HVACR industry, recently being named 2021 Woman of the Year by Service World Expo. Putnam has also been named to The ACHR News Top 40 Under 40 and is an advisory board member and past president of Women in HVACR.

The New Flat Rate's software-based menu pricing system helps contractors in the service industry transition to business experts by providing technicians with tools that help increase sales pressure-free. By offering service providers done-for-you pricing for residential service calls, technicians can present prices instantly with the confidence of knowing in advance what to charge.

"From the moment we opened the doors at The New Flat Rate, our main objective has been to minimize the stress of selling services for contractors and increase their revenue," Putnam said. "We've done this by providing an easy-to-use solution that presents the customers with multiple options to choose from. Through the efforts of our team, we've set the contractor up for success by increasing their sales and creating both business and personal freedom."

The Barefoot Roundtable is a conference that brings all members of Service Roundtable, Service Nation Alliance, and associated members together to learn tools for business success and take their companies to the next level. Taking place April 5-7, attendees have access to the top contractors in the nation and learn from them and make connections.

About The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 retail pricing generator during the 2021 HARDI conference, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

