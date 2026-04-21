PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA OFFICIATES AT THE LAUNCH OF THE LEOPARDS HILL SOLAR AND BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT

LUSAKA, Zambia, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globeleq, one of Africa's leading independent power producers, has launched the Leopards Hill project, which will be Zambia's largest hybrid renewable energy development, in the presence of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, the President of the Republic of Zambia. The project combines a 250 MWp solar photovoltaic plant with a 150 MW/600 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) and will be a major contributor to the Government of Zambia's efforts to diversify its energy mix and strengthen national grid stability.

The ceremony, held at the project site near Kyindu Ranch in Lusaka Province, was also attended by the British High Commissioner to Zambia, H.E. Rebecca Terzeon, the Minister of Tourism, Hon. Rodney Sikumba - acting Minister of Energy, various key stakeholders, and representatives from local communities.

By combining large-scale solar generation with a 4-hour BESS, the Leopards Hill project will support peak demand, enhance grid voltage and frequency stability, and provide indicative energy equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of approximately 150,000 households.

Located approximately 25 kms southeast of Lusaka, the project is being developed in partnership with Leopard Investment Company, one of Zambia's oldest agricultural companies which has a long history of hosting essential energy infrastructure including the Leopards Hill Substation. This partnership ensures responsible land use and meaningful community benefits. The project will create an estimated 200-250 employment opportunities for local Zambians during peak construction and once operational, will provide various job opportunities. Financial close is targeted for end of 2026.

On the sidelines of the launch event, Globeleq and ZESCO signed the Grid Connection Agreement (GCA) for the Leopards Hill project, securing export capacity and reinforcing the partnership with the national grid operator.

Globeleq, owned by the UK's British International Investment and Norway's Norfund, opened its Lusaka office in 2025 and is actively developing a growing energy portfolio in Zambia. This includes a 51% stake in the Lunsemfwa Hydro Power Company, which provides access to the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP), and the 56 MWp Kafue Solar project which is nearing financial close under the GET FiT Zambia programme. Zambia is a key growth market for Globeleq as it expands its presence across Southern Africa. These investments deepen Globeleq's diversified regional portfolio and support its active participation in the SAPP market.

Speaking at the event, President Hakainde Hichilema reaffirmed Government's commitment to accelerating investment in clean and reliable energy infrastructure, noting that projects of this scale are critical to unlocking economic growth, supporting industrialisation, and improving the quality of life for all Zambians.

Globeleq's Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Hoffman commented:

"Combined with our investment in LHPC, the Leopards Hill project strengthens our ability to offer tailored power solutions to major customers in the country and the region. Globeleq is building a balanced and flexible platform that supports the country's long-term energy strategy and enables sustained growth in the local mining sector. The Leopards Hill project strengthens Zambia's energy system and expands the opportunities for private sector offtake in a rapidly growing market."

British High Commissioner Rebecca Terzeon to Zambia said:

"The United Kingdom is proud to support Zambia's vision for a cleaner, more resilient energy system. Projects like Leopards Hill demonstrate how strong partnerships between government and responsible UK-linked investors can unlock sustainable growth and expand access to reliable power. The UK remains committed to working with Zambia to mobilise climate smart investment, strengthen energy security, and advance a just and inclusive transition."

Carl Irwin, Chairman of Leopard Investment Company, said:

"As Zambians, we are proud to play a role in bringing a world-class renewable energy project to our country. Having farmed this land for generations, we are now privileged to harvest the power of the sun, contributing to clean energy and supporting Zambia's economic growth."

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