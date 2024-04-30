President of the United Nations General Assembly Dennis Francis to address the National Press Club on Monday, May 6

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Confronting climate change, maintaining peace and security, ending hunger, reacting to crises caused by natural disasters, and defending human rights are among the global challenges taken up by the United Nations. Is the international organization up to the task?

On May 6, at 10 a.m., in the National Press Club's First Amendment Lounge, the President of the United Nations General Assembly Dennis Francis will discuss what lies in store for the UN in 2024, including efforts to supply humanitarian aid and protection in hot spots across the globe, as well as the UN's plans for a "Summit of the Future" scheduled for this fall and UN-Sponsored initiatives related to AI, sustainable growth and other issues.

In addition to its ambitious, long, and detailed agenda, the UN, as an organization, is being challenged by the United States and other Member States over its governance structures and in particular the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, more commonly known as UNRWA. Earlier this year, the United States suspended financial assistance to UNRWA. In the past The United States has paid the plurality of the agency's overall budget, including $370 million in 2023. UNWRA officials say the agency will run out of money in June.

As President of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Dennis Francis serves as the body's chair and presiding officer. The General Assembly is one of six principal organs in the United Nations (others are: Security Council, Economic and Social Council, Trusteeship Council, International Court of Justice, and Secretariat). The President represents all 193 Member States.

Prior to his work with the United Nations, Dennis Francis had the distinction of serving as Trinidad and Tobago's longest serving ambassador. He left the Caribbean nation's foreign service in 2016 after a 40-year career.

