President Zelenskyy to Speak at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Washington, DC

Ukraine's President Will Deliver Remarks at Reagan Institute During the NATO Washington Summit.

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver remarks on Tuesday, July 9, at the Ronald Reagan Institute in Washington, DC. Zelenskyy's address comes as world leaders gather in Washington for the 75th NATO Summit.

"President Zelenskyy shares President Reagan's devotion to the cause of freedom, and we are honored to welcome him to the Reagan Institute," said the Institute's Director, Roger Zakheim. "As NATO leaders are convening in Washington at this critical moment for the free world, they should remember Ukraine's centrality to the struggle for the future of democracy."

"Part of the Reagan Institute's mission is to promote a new generation of global leaders who advance the cause of freedom," said Fred Ryan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. "That is why in 2022, we awarded President Zelenskyy our organization's highest honor, the Ronald Reagan Freedom Award."

President Zelenskyy's visit to Washington marks a pivotal time for American sentiment surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. According to a public opinion poll released by the Reagan Institute this month, 75 percent of Americans believe that it is important to the United States that Ukraine wins the war. That level of support has not wavered since the Reagan Institute began polling the issue in 2022. Support for the NATO alliance also remains strong, with 62 percent of Americans holding favorable views of the alliance and 72 percent supporting NATO's collective defense principle.

"President Reagan understood the Soviet Union and Russia. He knew that free countries must stand together with confidence whenever tyranny is on the move," said Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States. "It is fitting that when President Zelenskyy delivers an address during the NATO Summit, he does it from a place that bears President Reagan's name and reflects his principles of peace through strength."

In-person attendance at this event is not open to the public, but the program will be livestreamed. Journalists wishing to cover the event can watch the livestream here.

Who: The Honorable Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine What: Remarks at the Reagan Institute When: Tuesday, July 9th, 7:30 PM ET Where: 850 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20006

About the Ronald Reagan Foundation & Institute:

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute (RRPFI) is the sole nonprofit organization created by President Reagan charged with advancing his legacy and principles – limited government, individual liberty, economic opportunity, freedom and democracy, peace through strength, and national pride. RRPFI is a non-partisan organization which sustains the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, CA, the Reagan Center for Public Affairs, the Presidential Learning Center, The Air Force One Pavilion, the award-winning Reagan Leadership Academy, and the Reagan Institute, which carries out the Foundation's mission in Washington, D.C. The Reagan Library houses over 55 million pages of Gubernatorial, Presidential and personal papers and over 60,000 gifts and artifacts chronicling the lives of Ronald and Nancy Reagan. It also serves as the final resting place of America's 40th President and his First Lady. More information is available at reaganfoundation.org.

