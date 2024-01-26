President/CEO of Ironwave Technologies, Anthony Lisuzzo, Elected for AOC International President

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Old Crows (AOC) proudly announces President-elect Anthony (Tony) Lisuzzo for the esteemed position of AOC International President. With over 40 years of dedicated service in the Electronic Warfare mission space, Lisuzzo brings a wealth of experience from both government and industry sectors.

Currently serving as the President/CEO of Ironwave Technologies LLC, Tony is in charge of developing, designing, and manufacturing cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) and microwave (MW) components and systems supporting defense communications, telemetry, electronic warfare, radar, and surveillance missions.

Lisuzzo's extensive career includes senior leadership positions at renowned defense organizations such as L3-Communications and Booz Allen Hamilton. He is also the founder and President of Agile Alliance Group LLC, aligning industry capabilities with government organizations for Electronic Warfare advancements.

As a civilian supporting the U.S. Army for 34 years, Tony served in various roles, culminating in his appointment as a Senior Executive Service (SES) member, where he directed the Intelligence and Information Warfare Directorate for the Army Research and Development Command.

Among his numerous accolades, Lisuzzo has received the AOC Gold Medal, Lifetime Achievement Award, the Order of St. Michael, NATO Scientific and Technology R&D Achievement Award, the U.S. Presidential Meritorious Executive Medal, and being inducted into the Army C5ISR Hall of Fame.

His commitment to education is evident through his advocacy for EW efforts, capabilities, and policies. He has actively served on the AOC National board for a decade, contributing to scholarship committees and promoting STEM initiatives to develop the next generation of scientists and leaders.

In his candidacy statement, Lisuzzo expressed his dedication to collaboration in today's complex global security environment. He aims to build on the experiences and partnerships established by AOC members, ensuring readiness, capability, and flexibility to address evolving global challenges. "I am extremely honored and humbled to be elected as your next AOC President and continue the past leadership's legacy," Tony said.

The Association of Old Crows (AOC) is a prestigious international organization dedicated to advancing the science and practice of Electronic Warfare. With a global membership, AOC fosters collaboration, innovation, and education in the dynamic field of Electro-magnetic Spectrum Operations (EMSO).

Ironwave Technologies

Your One Source for RF. From DC to Light.

www.iwtllc.com

Anthony Lisuzzo

President/CEO

SOURCE Ironwave Technologies