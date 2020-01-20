Presidential Candidate Issues an Open Letter to President Trump on Healthcare in California

LONG ISLAND CITY, Calif., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Ardini - the 2016 Republican Nominee for Congress in a Donald Trump's high-profile New York District - is now asking for California's Vote in the state's March 3rd Presidential Primary.

Robert Ardini, Republican Candidate for President

When asked why he wants to be President, Ardini points out that, as a result of his Congressional run, he developed bipartisan solutions to the nation's most pressing problems — solutions which often differ from the President's — and running for President is the best way he knows how to shed light on them. All of Ardini's solutions are detailed on his campaign website www.robertardini.com .

After listening to voters in California on the subject of Healthcare, Ardini is issuing the following open letter to the President:

"President Trump: Rather than 'repeal and replace' the Affordable Care Act, I believe in keeping it, and fixing it - with a few Republican tweeks. More specifically, I recommend that only the following three changes be made - which will practically insure its passage in both the House and Senate:

Incentivize insurance companies to, in turn, incentivize their subscribers to actually see a Personal Care Physician AND a mental health professional about once every year. This will prevent physical ailments and, as a result, decrease health care costs. A mental health professional will be able to assist with such issues as weight control, drug addiction, smoking, etc. which will also reduce health care costs. The extra 'bang for the buck' that comes with an annual mental health checkup, is that people who are mentally sound don't commit mass shootings! Please notice that I used the word incentivize - not mandate - so both of these visits would be optional. Allow the uninsured to buy group health insurance through clubs or associations, eliminating the need for a Public Option or Medicare-for-All. Remove the state barriers in regard to buying health insurance. This will encourage competition and eventually lower premiums.

And, again, if only these three changes are proposed - and nothing more - the legislation is likely to pass. Also, imagine the goodwill that will be created by reaching across the aisle and preserving the previous President's signature legislation!"

The national debt is Ardini's #1 campaign issue. He stresses that it is the greatest threat to our country because, if we're ever attacked on the homeland, we might not be able to afford to defend ourselves. He explains: "We just can't keep printing money because every time we do, we devalue every existing dollar; and, we can't keep borrowing from China and other countries because that puts us in a compromised position."

Ardini is well-aware that his odds of winning the nomination are slim. His response to that is two-fold. First, he points out that he is Roman Catholic - so he believes in miracles. Then he adds that just like the lottery, "you have to be in it to win it."

Contact:

Robert Ardini

718-784-3879

232680@email4pr.com

SOURCE Robert Ardini for President