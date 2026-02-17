Presqu'ile Becomes First U.S. Winery to Debut Ana Inciardi Mini Print Vending Machine

Santa Barbara County estate introduces collectible art as part of the tasting room experience

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Presqu'ile Winery is expanding its art programming with the installation of an Inciardi Mini Print Vending Machine in its tasting room, making it the first and only winery in the nation to host the artist's signature coin-operated art.

Created by artist Ana Inciardi, the vending machines dispense original linocut prints inspired by food, wine, and everyday moments of joy. Each print is selected at random, drawing on the nostalgia of classic quarter-fed vending machines while offering guests a small, collectible work of art to take home.

Inciardi Mini Print Vending Machine at Presqu'ile. Credit: Presqu'ile Winery

"Art, food, and wine have always been deeply connected at Presqu'ile," said Matt Murphy, co-founder of Presqu'ile Winery. "We're excited to offer our guests another tactile, creative way to engage with the estate. The Inciardi machine is playful, thoughtful, and very much aligned with how we think about hospitality."

Ana Inciardi launched the vending machine project in 2020 and has since placed machines at a limited number of curated cultural institutions, and design-forward destinations including the New York Botanical Garden, LACMA and Grand Central Terminal.

Beyond rotating seasonal designs, Presqu'ile will collaborate with Inciardi Prints to create special commissioned pieces made exclusively for the winery, tying the artwork to the landscape, culture, and experience of the estate. New designs give visitors a reason to return and build their collections.

The Inciardi Mini Print Vending Machine is available during tasting room hours at Presqu'ile Winery in the Santa Maria Valley.

About Presqu'ile Winery

Presqu'ile (pronounced press-keel) is a family-owned estate winery located in the Santa Maria Valley on California's Central Coast. Founded in 2007 by the Murphy family, Presqu'ile is recognized for its cool-climate Pinot Noir and Chardonnay produced from a sustainably farmed estate vineyard and select vineyards across Santa Barbara County. The winery's name—French Creole for "almost an island"—reflects the family's Gulf Coast heritage and a strong sense of place. The estate is a destination for thoughtfully designed tasting experiences that integrate wine, food, art, and the surrounding landscape.

