Presqu'ile Winery Partners with Los Angeles Nomadic Division (LAND) to Host Contemporary Art on Its Santa Maria Valley Estate

SANTA MARIA VALLEY, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Presqu'ile Winery and Los Angeles Nomadic Division (LAND), a nationally recognized nonprofit organization known for producing site-responsive contemporary art outside traditional museum and gallery settings, announce a new artistic collaboration in Santa Barbara Wine Country.

Presqu'ile Winery x LAND

Through this collaboration, Presqu'ile will serve as a site for LAND's programming, opening its Santa Maria Valley estate to present curated works by LAND, including select site-specific installations shaped by the landscape. The partnership brings LAND's curatorial vision and network of artists to Santa Barbara County, expanding no-cost public access to contemporary art along the Central Coast.

Founded on a belief that art should be experienced where people live, work, and gather, LAND supports place-driven projects that engage landscape and community, working with artists whose expanded practice is shaped by site, environment, and lived experience rather than traditional gallery or museum contexts.

"Collaborating with Presqu'ile Winery gives artists the opportunity to engage with the natural beauty and unique ecology of the Central Coast, placing artworks in nourishing reciprocity with Presqu'ile's landscape and its visitors," said Laura Hyatt, Director of LAND. "The partnership allows for deeper artistic exploration over a longer period of time, expanding LAND's geographic scope and forging connections between California's Southern and Central Coast regions. My family goes back for five generations from the area; I am personally very excited to see how artists respond to and build relationships with the community. LAND highlights artistic practices that harmonize with extraordinary landscapes, and we're proud to continue that mission through this partnership."

Like winemaking at Presqu'ile, contemporary art balances tradition and experimentation, offering new ways of seeing time-honored processes. This collaboration reflects the innovation, ethos, and creative offerings of each partner. Presqu'ile invites guests to engage with wine, culture, and place in this immersive experience.

"Our family has a deep appreciation for the visual arts and eagerly embraces the opportunity to work with LAND to create fun, compelling and unexpected opportunities for the community to engage with artists' installations and our site," said Matt Murphy, co-founder of Presqu'ile Winery. "I am very much looking forward to peering through the creative lens of each artist and experiencing Presqu'ile in new and unique ways. Our partnership with LAND, their network of artists, Laura Hyatt's understanding of our community, and our commitment of an open to the public/no cost experience will provide a world-class opportunity to engage with the arts."

In the near term, LAND will install artworks developed through its programming on the Presqu'ile estate. This collaboration will open to the public at no cost, offering visitors an opportunity to experience contemporary art as part of the cultural and agricultural landscape. Public access and community benefit are central to the project.

Looking ahead, Presqu'ile has submitted plans for approval to develop expanded spaces that support free public art, cultural programming, and community gathering. These proposed improvements reflect a long-term vision for integrating arts and culture into the estate experience, welcoming artists, organizations, and partners whose work aligns with Presqu'ile's values of openness, creativity, and place-based expression.

Additional details, including participating artists and installation timelines, will be shared as the collaboration progresses.

About Presqu'ile Winery

Presqu'ile (pronounced press-keel) is a family-owned estate winery located in Santa Maria Valley on California's Central Coast. The name—French Creole for "almost an island"—reflects the Murphy family's Gulf Coast heritage and a sense of place that runs through everything the winery does. Founded in 2007, Presqu'ile produces cool-climate wines from its sustainable in practice vineyard and a select group of like-minded growers across Santa Barbara County.

presquilewine.com | @presquilewine

Presqu'ile Media Contact – Solterra Strategies - Diana Parker | [email protected]

About Los Angeles Nomadic Division (LAND)

Founded in 2009, Los Angeles Nomadic Division (LAND) is a nonprofit arts organization committed to connecting people and places through site- responsive public art and programs. Over the last 15 years, LAND has supported projects ranging from large-scale sculptural commissions to cross-country billboard projects, roadside screenings, artist-run workshops, a city-wide presentation of multi-channel videos, and more. LAND has presented over 500 artists across over 300 discrete programs and exhibitions in its history, reaching millions of people.

nomadicdivision.org | @nomadicdivision

LAND Media Contact - Kyle Hinton | [email protected]

SOURCE Presqu'ile Winery