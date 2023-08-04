Press Club Event: 'Why Are They Not Home?; Challenges Faced By US Government In Resolving Journalist Hostage Cases' August 14

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Event: Panel discussion "Why Are They Not Home" to mark the 11th anniversary of the abduction of journalist Austin Tice

When: Monday, Aug. 14 at 9:30 a.m.

Where: National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, Washington, DC – Holeman Lounge

Who:

Debra Tice, mother of Austin Tice

Jason Rezaian of the Washington Post

Paul Beckett of the Wall Street Journal

Context:

In Austin Tice, we have the longest-tenured U.S. hostage. At 11 years he supplanted Terry Anderson – also a journalist. At this anniversary, we consider why journalists are so often held the longest or suffer fates like those of Danny Pearl, Jamal Khashoggi, and Shireen Abu Akleh. In light of new hostage cases like that of Evan Gershkovich of the Wall Street Journal, we must look at just why the government seems so unable in these cases of aggression toward journalists.

In this panel we will try to discover what are the special problems the government encounters when the hostage is a journalist and if there are ways to work around these problems or best practices that should be deployed.

It is honestly hard to find a government success story when it comes to freeing journalist hostages in the era of SPEHA. Possibly Danny Fenster would be one but the person who did the most to free him was explicitly told by the government not to do what he did. If left to the government plan, Danny may still be in prison. Jason Rezaian at 544 days was the best example of a successful case we have. This is grim news for Evan and any future journalists taken.

As for Austin, we will discuss his case and hear the latest from Debra before the panel begins. The event is open coverage, and we call on all Austin's colleagues to come forward and say hello and support Debra.

When a journalist is taken it deprives citizens of the information they need to participate in a functioning democracy. They are more than hostages. And when a hostage is held for 11 years it makes the government look incredibly weak and disorganized and unable to project power around the globe.

The event is open to members of the National Press Club, other credentialed media, and invited guests. Join us ahead of the event at 9 a.m. for breakfast provided by the National Press Club.

Registering is essential. Please do so at the following link: https://www.press.org/events/why-are-they-not-home

The event will be livestreamed as well for those unable to attend.

Special thanks to the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal for their support of this event.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for The National Press Club

