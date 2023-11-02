Press Club leaders condemn arrests of Alabama newspaper reporter and publisher

News provided by

National Press Club

02 Nov, 2023, 01:40 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the reported arrests of Atmore News reporter Don Fletcher and publisher Sherry Digmon on Oct. 27 on charges of disclosing grand jury information. The charges follow the Alabama newspaper's publication of an article on Oct. 25 reporting that the local district attorney was investigating a local school system's handling of federal COVID relief funds.

"We are outraged that local authorities in Escambia County, Alabama, arrested and charged Atmore News reporter Don Fletcher and publisher Sherry Digmon in response to the publication of a news article.

"Journalists in the United States have the right and the responsibility to report information of public interest to their communities. That is exactly what Don Fletcher and Sherry Digmon were doing when they reported and published an article on Oct. 25 regarding an investigation into a local school system's use of federal COVID funds.

"Arresting journalists in response to the publication of a news article is contrary to democratic values. It should not happen anywhere in the world, and is especially concerning in the United States, where we have strong and well-established legal protections guaranteeing the freedom of the press."

"We are deeply concerned by this violation of the First Amendment rights of these journalists. We call for all charges against them to be dropped immediately, and we expect a full investigation by appropriate state and federal authorities into why these journalists were arrested for simply doing their jobs."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged, global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with the skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. The NPCJI is the nonprofit affiliate of the National Press Club.

Contact: Bill McCarren, National Press Club, [email protected], (202) 662-7534

SOURCE National Press Club

