Press Club leaders condemn brutal assault on Russian journalist Elena Milashina and attorney Alexander Nemov

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the brutal assault by masked assailants on Russian investigative journalist Elena Milashina and attorney Alexander Nemov as they were traveling in Grozny, the capital of Chechnya:

"We are outraged by this repulsive attack on Elena Milashina and Alexander Nemov on July 4. Both were in Grozny for the trial of Zarema Musayeva, the mother of exiled opposition activists, according to Elena's employer, the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta. Elena was there to cover the trial, and Alexander is Musayeva's attorney.

"This odious attack, which left Elena with brain injuries and broken fingers and Alexander suffering a stab wound, was the action of those who are afraid of exposure to the reality of life under the oppressive rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his key ally, Chechnya's autocratic leader, Ramzan Kadyrov.

"Our hearts are with Elena and Alexander, and we wish them a full recovery. The whole world should condemn the barbaric treatment they received at the hands of masked thugs. The perpetrators of this egregious act must be held accountable, else we fear more violent attacks like this - and not contained to Chechnya and Russia."

