Press club leaders urge Biden to raise press freedom concerns with Indian prime minister

"The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States comes at a fragile time for India, which is the largest democracy in the world. The National Press Club has grave concerns about the crackdown on independent media and civil society under the Modi government. Too often, we receive reports of journalists being attacked, both online and in-person. These assaults pose a significant danger not only to Indian journalists but also to Indian democracy. The government of India does not do enough to protect journalists from partisan assaults and can sometimes incite the violence through its rhetoric. We hope these issues will be raised by the Biden administration during the upcoming bilateral discussions.

"The National Press Club remains deeply concerned about the arrest and detention of Vivek Raghuvanshi, an Indian reporter who has written for Defense News, an award-winning U.S. based publication, for more than three decades. Vivek has been charged with espionage in an outrageous attack on press freedom. The National Press Club and NPC Journalism Institute urge the Biden administration to seek Vivek's immediate release and press the case for press freedom during Modi's visit.

"In 2022, the National Press Club awarded Indian journalist Rana Ayyub with the John Aubuchon Award for Press Freedom. She was the first Indian journalist to receive this honor — and almost immediately, she came under attack. The government of India can and must do more to show its supporters that this behavior harms India's reputation on the world stage. The Modi government must lead its nation out of this dangerous place and toward the democracy that is an essential part of India."

