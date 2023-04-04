Press Club Statement on Meeting Between Evan Gershkovich And His Lawyer

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the news today that Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was able to meet with his attorney.

"We were heartened to hear the news that Evan Gershkovich was able to meet today with his attorney in prison. It has been almost a week since Evan was unjustly detained. During all that time the only legal representation provided to him was from a Russian government attorney. That is a situation unworthy of a nation that this week is also the Chair of the United Nation's Security Council. We are glad to hear that Evan was in good health. Now the important legal work can begin to get Evan home."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the World's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged, global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with the skills and standards to inform the publicv in ways that inspire a more representative democracy, The NPCJI is the nonprofit affiliate of the National Press Club.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-725-7787 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club