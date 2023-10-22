Press Club Statement on Sentencing of Leading Iranian Journalists

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the sentencing of Iranian journalists Niloofer Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi by the Iranian courts.

"We are outraged by news that two Iranian journalists have been unjustly punished with more time in prison simply for doing their jobs.

"Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi's coverage of Mahsa Amini's murder by the Iranian morality police and the resulting protest brought much-needed transparency and accountability to Iran.

"But over a year after their arrest, they have now been slapped with sentences of up to seven additional years behind bars on preposterous charges.



"We join our colleagues across the world in urging that Niloofar and Elaheh should be released immediately.

"We look forward to honoring Niloofar and Elaheh with our 2023 international John Aubuchon Award, the Club's highest honor for press freedom, at the Club's Fourth Estate Gala scheduled for Nov. 28."

