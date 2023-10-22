Press Club Statement on Sentencing of Leading Iranian Journalists

News provided by

National Press Club

22 Oct, 2023, 17:51 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the sentencing of Iranian journalists Niloofer Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi by the Iranian courts.

"We are outraged by news that two Iranian journalists have been unjustly punished with more time in prison simply for doing their jobs.

"Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi's coverage of Mahsa Amini's murder by the Iranian morality police and the resulting protest brought much-needed transparency and accountability to Iran.

"But over a year after their arrest, they have now been slapped with sentences of up to seven additional years behind bars on preposterous charges.

"We join our colleagues across the world in urging that Niloofar and Elaheh should be released immediately.

"We look forward to honoring Niloofar and Elaheh with our 2023 international John Aubuchon Award, the Club's highest honor for press freedom, at the Club's Fourth Estate Gala scheduled for Nov. 28."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists, With 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization, the Club is a strong voice for press freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry trough a free and independent press, and through programs and trainings. The NPCJI is the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

