Press Leaders Statement on Public Inquiry Report On Daphne Caruana Galizia Case

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Lisa Nicole Matthews, president of the National Press Club and Angela Greiling Keane, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the news of the report on the public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia of Malta in October 2017.

"We are pleased for the family of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and for all journalists that she appears to be getting a better version of justice. The public inquiry produced a report released earlier this week that says the 'State (Malta) should be held responsible for the death of Daphne Caruana Galizia.' While the report, which began in 2019, did not find proof of direct government involvement in the car bombing that ended Caruana Galizia's life, there was enough evidence to say that the state was responsible for it happening. That is a beginning. We hope that prosecutors will now press on until they are able to charge the government officials who were responsible. Our heart goes out to her family as they now have taken up the cause and are helping to tell this story, in its full significance, through the courts. This case is a reminder that journalism is often a dangerous business that needs public and community support."

Three people have been charged with murder of Caruana Galizia and one has pled guilty. Caruana Galizia was known for reporting and writing investigative pieces about government corruption, money laundering and bribery in Malta, and had continued to do so until her murder.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute, the Club's non-profit affiliate, promotes and engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with the skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement.

Contact: John Donnelly, NPC Press Freedom Team Chair, [email protected], 202-650-6738

SOURCE National Press Club

Related Links

http://press.org

