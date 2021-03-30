Press Play on PrendeTV - Univision's Free Streaming Service Launches with Unmatched Channels and VOD Lineup of the Best Spanish-language Content from Around the World

MIAMI, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Univision Communications announced today PrendeTV, America's first and only streaming channels-based and VOD service created specifically for U.S. Hispanic audiences, launched with an unparalleled, genre-spanning offering of 100% free, premium Spanish-language content.

PrendeTV is home to the widest selection of the most popular Spanish-language programming available to viewers in the U.S. and is spotlighted by 40 streaming channels and 10,000 hours of VOD content and growing, across movies, international hit drama series, reality shows, children's programming, beloved telenovelas and sports programming. Audiences can now access a curated channel and VOD lineup of exclusive programming from Univision and Televisa's content libraries not found on any other streaming service. Additionally, PrendeTV will feature content from leading Spanish-language partners around the world, including Banijay, Blue Ant Media, Calinos, Caracol, Cisneros, Filmrise, Globo, Nelvana, RCN and more. Furthermore, in the coming weeks, PrendeTV will be adding blockbuster movies from leading Hollywood studios including Disney, Lionsgate and MGM.

The launch follows the recent acquisition of VIX, the largest Spanish-language ad-supported VOD streaming service for Latin American audiences and U.S. Hispanics. When combined with PrendeTV, Univision's ad supported streaming offerings deliver more than 30,000 hours of content with an unmatched variety of Spanish-language programming.

"The launch of PrendeTV signals a new transformation era for Univision as we expand our already dominant position in U.S. Hispanic broadcasting into the AVOD streaming market and build on our leadership as the largest Spanish-language content and media company in the U.S.," said Pierluigi Gazzolo, President and Chief Transformation Officer at Univision. "Anchored by our exclusive Univision and Televisa programming, we've brought together the best content providers, brands and distribution partners to create an unrivaled service for U.S. Hispanics in a way that only Univision can."

Taking its name from the Spanish-language word for "switch on" or "turn on," PrendeTV is available to customers free of charge on Amazon Fire TV devices, Apple (iOS and tvOS), Google (Android phones and TV devices) and via the web on prende.tv. The app will be available on the Roku platform in the coming weeks.

PrendeTV serves the growing U.S. Hispanic audience that has up until this point been underserved by online video services that have limited Spanish-language content, quality, and distribution. Recent research shows that 74% of Spanish-dominant Hispanics and 49% of bilingual Hispanics wish there was more Spanish-language content available, and half of Hispanic Millennials consider Spanish-language content more relevant than English-language content.

Exclusive Roster of Genre-Spanning Channels and Blockbuster Programming Curated by the Leading Hispanic Content and Media Company Univision

PrendeTV is the exclusive streaming home to a range of programming from Univision and Televisa content libraries. PrendeTV provides viewers with more than 40 channels and over 10,000 hours of video-on-demand in Spanish, with additional channels and programming added regularly. Among the many channels and genres that are available on PrendeTV include:

Comedy — "jajaja" highlighting stand-up shows such as "Nosotros Los Guapos," "Vecinos," and classic comedies in the "Risas de Oro" channel, such as "Los Gonzalez" and "Papa Soltero."

Series – "Nuestras Series" features some of the best series from Latin America : "Made in Cartagena," "El Bronx" and "La Bruja" with Andres Parra .

Sports — " Liga Mex ," with encores of the league's most memorable matches like the Final Vuelta Clausura 2013: América v Cruz Azul , "Futbol Europeo" for the diehard UEFA fans and "Combate Americas," showcasing exciting matches, tournaments and championships with Latino MMA stars like Jose Alday , Bruno Cannetti , Melissa "Super Melly" Martinez and Paulina Vargas .

Telenovelas — "Angelique" channel dedicated to novelas starring Mexican superstar Angelique Boyer , "Novelas en Familia" with family-friendly telenovelas like "Mi Marido Tiene Familia" and "Libre Para Amarte," and " Amor Turco " featuring successful Turkish dramas.

"Fe" with religious programming and biblical stories such as "Francisco: El Padre Jorge," " Virgen de Fatima " and "Dios Sabe Cómo Hace Sus Cosas."

"Nene" featuring educational and enriching programming for young children, such as "Mike el Caballero" and "Rosita Fresita" (Strawberry Shortcake).

"Animetro" highlighted by Japanese anime including "Beyblade" and "Bakugan."

"Love Nature" featuring wildlife and nature programming from Blue Ant Media.

"¡Guau!" a clip-based channel featuring some of the world's most shocking, adventure-driven videos.

Blockbuster Movie Channels launching in the coming weeks include " Cine Hollywood ," "Cine VIP," "Cine Extremo," "Cine Extremo 2" and " Cine Boom " featuring action-packed movies like "Knight & Day," "Walking Tall" and "Gone in 60 Seconds."

Brand Partners Engaging U.S. Hispanic Audiences

PrendeTV premieres with a roster of global brand and category-leading advertisers that include Chase, Clorox, Coca-Cola, Dunkin', McDonald's, Toyota, Universal Pictures, Verizon and Walmart.

The slate of premier launch partners underscores the value PrendeTV offers marketers interested in more effectively engaging with untapped and quickly growing U.S. Hispanic audiences in Spanish. Hispanics over-index in streaming usage and reflect 19% of the total U.S. population with 63 million people and a GDP (gross domestic product) of $2.1 trillion. Launch partners will form the PrendeTV Premier Club allowing brands to collaborate with and have access to streaming video and consumer insights as well shaping advertising innovation on the growing PrendeTV platform.

For press assets, please visit: PrendeTV.com/Press.

Sources: Mintel Hispanics' Media Consumption US May 2020, McKinsey research, Latino GDP Report, IHS Markit, U.S. Census National Projection, Geoscape. American Marketscape Datastream 2019 Series

About PrendeTV

PrendeTV is America's first and only, ad-supported, premium streaming service that offers a familiar channels-based program guide and on-demand viewing service completely free in Spanish. Designed exclusively for U.S. Hispanics, it offers a wide selection of content, from proven TV hits and Hollywood blockbusters to classic sports, comedies, and much more. The Univision-owned streaming service offers an unprecedented lineup of over 40 linear channels at launch and thousands of hours of on-demand titles, of all genres. For the complete press kit and assets, please visit prende.tv/press

About Univision Communications Inc.

As the largest Spanish-language content company in the U.S., Univision Communications Inc. entertains, informs and empowers U.S. Hispanics with news, sports and entertainment content across broadcast and cable television, audio and digital platforms. The company's top-rated media portfolio includes the Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, as well as 10 cable networks including Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the country. Locally, Univision owns or operates 61 television stations in major Hispanic markets across the United States. Additionally, Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, encompasses 58 owned or operated radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. The company's prominent digital assets include Univision.com, free AVOD streaming service PrendeTV, Univision Now, the largest Hispanic influencer network and several top-rated apps. For more information, visit corporate.univision.com.

SOURCE Univision Communications Inc.