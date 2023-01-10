Press Registration Is Now Open for the 2023 ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting

Join journalists from around the world covering the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting on March 14-18, 2023

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting will be in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 14-18, 2023. This annual medical and scientific conference continues to provide groundbreaking research and the latest advances in medical genetics, genomics and personalized medicine. The 2023 ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting will offer media a firsthand look at what is shaping the future of genetics and genomics in medicine and will offer a variety of engaging and interactive educational formats and types of sessions—from Scientific Sessions and Workshops to TED-Style Talks, Case-based Sessions, Platform Presentations and Short Courses.

Interview those at the forefront in medical genetics and genomics, connect with new sources, and get story ideas on the clinical practice of genetics and genomics in healthcare today and for the future. Learn how genetics and genomics research is being integrated and applied in medical and lab practice. Topics include artificial intelligence in genetics, gene editing, reproductive genetics, cancer genetics, direct-to-consumer genetic testing, exome sequencing, pre- and perinatal genetics, the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion in the study of genetics, biochemical/metabolic genetics, genetic counseling, health services and implementation, legal and ethical issues, therapeutics and more.

Credentialed media representatives on assignment are invited to cover the ACMG Annual Meeting on a complimentary basis. Contact Kathy Moran, MBA at [email protected] for the Press Registration Invitation Code, which will be needed to register at www.acmgmeeting.net. Abstracts will be available in March 2023 and will be published as a supplement to Genetics in Medicine Open.

It's time to Reconnect, Recharge and Renew at the 2023 ACMG Meeting! Join us to experience the continued transition of the specialty from a diagnostic field to one that is dominated by treatment and precision therapeutics.

Program Highlights:

2023 ACMG Awards and Presidential Plenary Session - OK, We're All

Sequenced. Now What?

Sequenced. Now What? R. Rodney Howell Symposium | Setting the Stage for Genomic Sequencing of

All Newborns

All Newborns Challenges in Interdisciplinary Testing for Monogenic Causes of Diseases

Innovations in the Delivery of Cancer Genetic Services to Medically Underserved Populations

How to Turn "Minority Tax" Into "Minority Capital" and Build an Academic

Career Based on DEI Work

Career Based on DEI Work Innovations in Genomic Diagnostics

The Intersection of Reproductive Autonomy and Disability Rights

Genetic Counselor Forum: What's in a Title? The Road to Faculty Appointments for Genetic Counselors and Titles in Other Settings

Tuesday Afternoon and Evening Corporate Educational Satellite Symposia

These activities are supported by independent educational grants from the companies noted below.

Implementing WGS for Newborn Screening: Perspectives from Pilot 4 Program (Illumina)

Discover a Novel Approach to late-onset Pompe Disease (LOPD) Treatment (Amicus)

Pulmonology and Medical Genetics: A Multidisciplinary Approach to Diagnosis and Management in Rare Disease (Sanofi)

Keeping Ahead of the Curve: Emerging Biomarker Strategies for Lysosomal Storage Diseases (Takeda)

Understanding the Diagnostic Odyssey of Alpha Mannosidosis (Chiesi Global Rare Diseases)

ACMG/SIMD Joint Sessions - Saturday:

That's Metabolic Now?!?

My NGS Panel is Positive for What? When Metabolic Disorders Are Identified on NGS Panels

Interactive Sessions Include:

Early Genetics Trainee/Mentor Luncheon

Laboratory Diagnostic Challenges

Medical Diagnostic Challenges (Adult and Cancer)

Pediatric and Prenatal Diagnostic Dilemmas

Plus:

The GENEius Challenge (a Jeopardy-style game - new!)

Workshops on Tuesday afternoon including ACMG/ClinGen/AMP/CAP Standards for Classifying Sequence Variants

Corporate Educational Satellite Symposia on Tuesday afternoon/evening

Trainee | Postdoctoral Fellow | Resident | Student Activities

Exhibit and Poster Hall, including a Career Fair and Exhibit Theaters

Social Media for the 2023 ACMG Meeting: As the ACMG Annual Meeting approaches, journalists can stay up to date on new sessions and information by following the ACMG social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and by using the hashtag #ACMGMtg23 for meeting-related tweets and posts.

The ACMG Annual Meeting website has extensive information at www.acmgmeeting.net and will be updated as new information becomes available.

About the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) and ACMG Foundation

Founded in 1991, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) is a prominent authority in the field of medical genetics and genomics and the only nationally recognized medical professional organization solely dedicated to improving health through the practice of medical genetics and genomics. The only medical specialty society in the US that represents the full spectrum of medical genetics disciplines in a single organization, the ACMG provides education, resources and a voice for more than 2,500 clinical and laboratory geneticists, genetic counselors and other healthcare professionals. ACMG's mission is to improve health through the clinical and laboratory practice of medical genetics as well as through advocacy, education and clinical research, and to guide the safe and effective integration of genetics and genomics into all of medicine and healthcare, resulting in improved personal and public health. Genetics in Medicine and the new Genetics in Medicine Open, a gold open access journal, are the official ACMG journals. ACMG's website, www.acmg.net, offers resources including policy statements, practice guidelines, and educational programs. The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine works to advance ACMG educational and public health programs through charitable gifts from corporations, foundations and individuals.

Kathy Moran, MBA

[email protected]

SOURCE American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics